ROBERT HALF REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)
Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)(PRNewswire)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net income was $122 million, or $1.14 per share, on revenues of $1.716 billion. Net income for the prior year's first quarter was $168 million, or $1.52 per share, on revenues of $1.815 billion.

"Our first-quarter results were largely in line with expectations," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "Protiviti led the way with its 22nd consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Talent solutions performed well against a backdrop of client hiring caution and tight labor markets. We remain very optimistic about our ability to navigate the uncertain global macroeconomic environment and are well positioned to benefit as the macro landscape improves.

"Our employees across the globe made possible a number of company accolades in the first quarter. We are proud to have earned three prestigious awards from Fortune — the inaugural America's Most Innovative Companies, the 100 Best Companies to Work For and, for the 26th consecutive year, the Most Admired Companies. We were also recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity just yesterday," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 7679792.

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on April 26 and ending at 8 p.m. EDT on May 24. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ12023. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking information about the Company's ESG and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for SEC reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks and, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result, suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

ATTACHED


Summary of Operations

 

Supplemental Financial Information

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2022


(Unaudited)





Service revenues

$  1,716,335


$  1,814,834

Costs of services

1,026,603


1,042,988





Gross margin

689,732


771,846





Selling, general and administrative expenses

552,229


514,194

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(27,291)


30,001

Amortization of intangible assets

721


417

Interest income, net

(4,825)


(166)





Income before income taxes

168,898


227,400

Provision for income taxes

46,893


59,161





Net income

$   122,005


$   168,239





Diluted net income per share

$          1.14


$          1.52





Shares:




Basic

106,420


109,218

Diluted

107,130


110,591

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2022


(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION




Contract talent solutions




Finance and accounting

$    777,833


$    801,690

Administrative and customer support

219,350


284,906

Technology

194,082


213,327

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(125,791)


(144,200)

Total contract talent solutions

1,065,474


1,155,723

Permanent placement talent solutions

156,737


186,782

Protiviti

494,124


472,329

Total service revenues

$ 1,716,335


$ 1,814,834



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.


Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2022


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


(Unaudited)

BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:






Contract talent solutions

$  102,146

9.6 %


$  133,246

11.5 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

$  23,827

15.2 %


$  37,328

20.0 %

Protiviti

$  38,821

7.9 %


$  57,077

12.1 %



March 31,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$    547,729


$    550,330

Accounts receivable, net


$ 1,009,192


$ 1,071,608

Total assets


$ 2,912,134


$ 2,950,766

Total current liabilities


$ 1,148,310


$ 1,289,031

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,598,481


$ 1,452,768



Quarter Ended March 31,



2023


2022



(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Depreciation


$       12,738


$      11,080

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$       10,457


$         9,464

Capital expenditures


$         9,369


$       14,987

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)


484


475

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

Gross Margin
















Contract talent solutions

$   423,625


$   461,861


$   423,625


$   461,861


39.8 %


40.0 %


39.8 %


40.0 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

156,395


186,449


156,395


186,449


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Total talent solutions

580,020


648,310


580,020


648,310


47.5 %


48.3 %


47.5 %


48.3 %

Protiviti

109,712


123,536


114,484


119,690


22.2 %


26.2 %


23.2 %


25.3 %

Total

$   689,732


$   771,846


$   694,504


$   768,000


40.2 %


42.5 %


40.5 %


42.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:


Quarter Ended March 31, 2023


Quarter Ended March 31, 2022


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$   423,625

39.8 %


$   156,395

99.8 %


$   580,020

47.5 %


$   109,712

22.2 %


$   689,732

40.2 %


$   461,861

40.0 %


$   186,449

99.8 %


$   648,310

48.3 %


$   123,536

26.2 %


$   771,846

42.5 %

Adjustments (1)




4,772

1.0 %


4,772

0.3 %





(3,846)

(0.9 %)


(3,846)

(0.2 %)

As Adjusted

$   423,625

39.8 %


$   156,395

99.8 %


$   580,020

47.5 %


$   114,484

23.2 %


$   694,504

40.5 %


$   461,861

40.0 %


$   186,449

99.8 %


$   648,310

48.3 %


$   119,690

25.3 %


$   768,000

42.3 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended March 31,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022


2023


2022

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
















Contract talent solutions

$   341,722


$   305,334


$   321,479


$   328,615


32.1 %


26.4 %


30.2 %


28.4 %

Permanent placement talent solutions

134,844


146,247


132,568


149,121


86.0 %


78.3 %


84.6 %


79.8 %

Total talent solutions

476,566


451,581


454,047


477,736


39.0 %


33.6 %


37.1 %


35.6 %

Protiviti

75,663


62,613


75,663


62,613


15.3 %


13.3 %


15.3 %


13.3 %

Total

$   552,229


$   514,194


$   529,710


$   540,349


32.2 %


28.3 %


30.9 %


29.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:


Quarter Ended March 31, 2023


Quarter Ended March 31, 2022


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses





























As Reported

$   341,722

32.1 %


$   134,844

86.0 %


$   476,566

39.0 %


$    75,663

15.3 %


$   552,229

32.2 %


$   305,334

26.4 %


$   146,247

78.3 %


$   451,581

33.6 %


$    62,613

13.3 %


$   514,194

28.3 %

Adjustments (1)

(20,243)

(1.9 %)


(2,276)

(1.4 %)


(22,519)

(1.9) %



(22,519)

(1.3 %)


23,281

2.0 %


2,874

1.5 %


26,155

2.0 %



26,155

1.5 %

As Adjusted

$   321,479

30.2 %


$   132,568

84.6 %


$   454,047

37.1 %


$    75,663

15.3 %


$   529,710

30.9 %


$   328,615

28.4 %


$   149,121

79.8 %


$   477,736

35.6 %


$    62,613

13.3 %


$   540,349

29.8 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED): 
(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:


Quarter Ended March 31,


2023


2022


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Income before income taxes

$ 168,898

9.8 %


$ 227,400

12.5 %

Interest income, net

(4,825)

(0.2 %)


(166)

0.0 %

Amortization of intangible assets

721

0.0 %


417

0.0 %

Combined segment income

$ 164,794

9.6 %


$ 227,651

12.5 %

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2021


2022


2023


2021


2022


2023



Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1

Global

























Finance and accounting


39.1


33.5


22.1


9.9


-0.1


-3.0


39.8


34.6


24.4


12.8


2.9


-3.1

Administrative and customer support


37.6


29.2


4.2


-10.3


-21.2


-23.0


38.4


30.5


6.3


-7.8


-18.8


-23.2

Technology


21.4


23.9


12.3


0.6


-2.1


-9.0


21.8


24.6


13.9


2.5


0.5


-9.3

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)


74.3


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


-14.5


-12.8


75.1


40.1


-1.9


-20.8


-11.5


-12.7

Total contract talent solutions


31.3


30.0


19.2


8.1


-4.0


-7.8


31.9


31.0


21.3


10.7


-1.2


-8.0

Permanent placement talent solutions


73.0


67.2


39.3


16.5


-1.4


-16.1


73.8


68.8


42.6


20.3


2.4


-15.8

Total talent solutions


35.3


34.1


21.7


9.2


-3.7


-9.0


36.0


35.2


24.0


12.0


-0.8


-9.1

Protiviti


36.7


18.9


8.4


2.0


0.8


4.6


37.4


20.0


10.8


4.8


4.0


4.4

Total


35.7


29.8


17.9


7.1


-2.4


-5.4


36.3


30.9


20.2


9.9


0.6


-5.6


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


33.4


33.4


22.7


11.3


-3.4


-8.6


33.6


33.4


22.7


11.3


-2.9


-9.9

Permanent placement talent solutions


78.6


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.4


-16.9


78.9


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.9


-18.1

Total talent solutions


37.2


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.9


-9.7


37.4


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.4


-11.0

Protiviti


31.7


17.0


8.3


4.1


3.6


7.5


31.9


17.0


8.3


4.1


4.1


5.9

Total


35.6


31.7


20.2


10.0


-1.1


-5.2


35.8


31.7


20.2


10.0


-0.6


-6.6


























International

























Contract talent solutions


24.0


18.5


7.0


-3.2


-6.3


-4.7


26.3


23.5


16.6


8.7


5.3


-1.2

Permanent placement talent solutions


61.9


44.7


28.0


2.9


-7.5


-14.0


64.0


50.0


39.0


15.4


4.3


-10.5

Total talent solutions


29.2


22.5


10.5


-2.2


-6.5


-6.4


31.6


27.5


20.3


9.8


5.2


-2.9

Protiviti


58.3


26.2


8.6


-6.3


-9.2


-5.7


61.2


32.3


20.6


7.3


3.7


-1.5

Total


36.2


23.4


10.0


-3.3


-7.3


-6.2


38.6


28.7


20.4


9.1


4.8


-2.5



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q4 2021


Q1 2022


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


 Q1 2023

Finance and accounting













As Reported


39.1


33.5


22.1


9.9


-0.1


-3.0

Billing Days Impact


0.3


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.3

Currency Impact


0.4


1.3


2.3


2.7


2.2


1.2

As Adjusted


39.8


34.6


24.4


12.8


2.9


-3.1

Administrative and customer support













As Reported


37.6


29.2


4.2


-10.3


-21.2


-23.0

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.7


-1.1

Currency Impact


0.7


1.5


2.1


2.4


1.7


0.9

As Adjusted


38.4


30.5


6.3


-7.8


-18.8


-23.2

Technology













As Reported


21.4


23.9


12.3


0.6


-2.1


-9.0

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.9


-1.3

Currency Impact


0.3


0.9


1.6


1.8


1.7


1.0

As Adjusted


21.8


24.6


13.9


2.5


0.5


-9.3

Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


74.3


38.9


-3.8


-23.1


-14.5


-12.8

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.3

Currency Impact


0.7


1.4


1.9


2.1


2.2


1.4

As Adjusted


75.1


40.1


-1.9


-20.8


-11.5


-12.7

Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


31.3


30.0


19.2


8.1


-4.0


-7.8

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.8


-1.3

Currency Impact


0.5


1.2


2.1


2.5


2.0


1.1

As Adjusted


31.9


31.0


21.3


10.7


-1.2


-8.0

Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


73.0


67.2


39.3


16.5


-1.4


-16.1

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.3


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.1

Currency Impact


0.7


1.9


3.3


3.6


3.0


1.4

As Adjusted


73.8


68.8


42.6


20.3


2.4


-15.8

Total talent solutions













As Reported


35.3


34.1


21.7


9.2


-3.7


-9.0

Billing Days Impact


0.2


-0.2


0.0


0.1


0.8


-1.2

Currency Impact


0.5


1.3


2.3


2.7


2.1


1.1

As Adjusted


36.0


35.2


24.0


12.0


-0.8


-9.1

Protiviti













As Reported


36.7


18.9


8.4


2.0


0.8


4.6

Billing Days Impact


0.2


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.5

Currency Impact


0.5


1.3


2.4


2.6


2.4


1.3

As Adjusted


37.4


20.0


10.8


4.8


4.0


4.4

Total













As Reported


35.7


29.8


17.9


7.1


-2.4


-5.4

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.2


0.0


0.2


0.8


-1.4

Currency Impact


0.5


1.3


2.3


2.6


2.2


1.2

As Adjusted


36.3


30.9


20.2


9.9


0.6


-5.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q4 2021


Q1 2022


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


 Q1 2023

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


33.4


33.4


22.7


11.3


-3.4


-8.6

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.3

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


33.6


33.4


22.7


11.3


-2.9


-9.9














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


78.6


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.4


-16.9

Billing Days Impact


0.3


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.2

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


78.9


78.3


44.3


22.4


1.9


-18.1














Total talent solutions













As Reported


37.2


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.9


-9.7

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.3

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


37.4


37.8


25.2


12.6


-2.4


-11.0














Protiviti













As Reported


31.7


17.0


8.3


4.1


3.6


7.5

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.6

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


31.9


17.0


8.3


4.1


4.1


5.9














Total













As Reported


35.6


31.7


20.2


10.0


-1.1


-5.2

Billing Days Impact


0.2


0.0


0.0


0.0


0.5


-1.4

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


35.8


31.7


20.2


10.0


-0.6


-6.6

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q4 2021


Q1 2022


Q2 2022


Q3 2022


Q4 2022


 Q1 2023

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


24.0


18.5


7.0


-3.2


-6.3


-4.7

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.4


0.2


0.5


2.1


-1.7

Currency Impact


2.2


5.4


9.4


11.4


9.5


5.2

As Adjusted


26.3


23.5


16.6


8.7


5.3


-1.2














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


61.9


44.7


28.0


2.9


-7.5


-14.0

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.5


0.2


0.6


2.2


-1.6

Currency Impact


2.0


5.8


10.8


11.9


9.6


5.1

As Adjusted


64.0


50.0


39.0


15.4


4.3


-10.5














Total talent solutions













As Reported


29.2


22.5


10.5


-2.2


-6.5


-6.4

Billing Days Impact


0.2


-0.4


0.1


0.5


2.2


-1.7

Currency Impact


2.2


5.4


9.7


11.5


9.5


5.2

As Adjusted


31.6


27.5


20.3


9.8


5.2


-2.9














Protiviti













As Reported


58.3


26.2


8.6


-6.3


-9.2


-5.7

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.5


0.2


0.5


2.1


-1.7

Currency Impact


2.8


6.6


11.8


13.1


10.8


5.9

As Adjusted


61.2


32.3


20.6


7.3


3.7


-1.5














Total













As Reported


36.2


23.4


10.0


-3.3


-7.3


-6.2

Billing Days Impact


0.1


-0.4


0.2


0.5


2.2


-1.7

Currency Impact


2.3


5.7


10.2


11.9


9.9


5.4

As Adjusted


38.6


28.7


20.4


9.1


4.8


-2.5

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-reports-first-quarter-financial-results-301808777.html

SOURCE Robert Half

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.