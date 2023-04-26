Shipt Teams Up with Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg to Share Must-Have Gifts Parents Really Want for Mother's Day and Father's Day

Shipt and the parents of two are helping customers this season by creating a shoppable list of recommended items and delivering exclusive discounts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the retail tech company connecting customers to delightful delivery with a personal touch, has teamed up with actors and parents of twin boys, Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg, to save the day this Mother's and Father's Day. In tandem with Shipt's always reliable, exceptional shopping and delivery service, the couple is sharing recommendations for what mom and dad really want this season, ensuring that special parental figure in your life feels appreciated.

"As parents of two young kids, we truly love all the new experiences and memories Mother's Day and Father's Day have brought us and will continue to bring over the years," said Shipt brand ambassadors and parents Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg. "As working parents, we can never have enough time with our boys. Luckily, using Shipt allows us to have more time back in our day to spend with them - from having a trusted shopper help with weekly grocery runs or having them be our secret accomplice in getting our gifts together."

Jamie and Bryan's curated list of gift recommendations for both Mother's Day and Father's Day features something for everyone, whether you're shopping for your parents, pet parents, grandparents or even bonus parents. These products and more are available for delivery through Shipt from retailers like Target and Sephora.

Mother's Day Gifts:

Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer Sunscreen SPF 40

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones

4-Pack Threshold Glass Entertaining Cocktail Coupe Glasses

Open Story 7-piece Packing Cube Set

Back to the Roots Organic Gardening Starter Kit

Father's Day Gifts:

VIZIO D-Series 32" Class LED HD Smart TV

Shiseido Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Pair of Thieves Men's Super Fit Boxer Briefs, 2-pack

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular Aluminum Case with Sport Band

Vega Sport Protein Powder

And for the parental figure who has everything, between 5/1 and 5/14, Shipt is offering the valuable gift of time with the biggest discount of the year on its annual membership for just $49. Annual members can take advantage of unlimited free delivery on all orders of $35 or more from a variety of national, regional and local retailers, as well as access to exclusive savings opportunities, a curated selection of perks, an award-winning customer service team and a reliable network of trusted shoppers who personalize the shopping experience from start to finish.

"We're so excited to team up with Jamie and Bryan to help customers show their love on Mother's Day and Father's Day," said Shipt Chief Marketing Officer Alia Kemet. "No matter what kind of parent you're shopping for, Shipt is the convenient solution to purchase a gift in a pinch or get your shopping done ahead of time with ease. You can also send a gift directly through Shipt delivery to show your love from afar!"

For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook . New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting Shipt.com/hi or by downloading the Shipt app. For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

