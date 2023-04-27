Six Five Media Introduces "Connected with Diana Blass"

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Five Media, producers of the Six Five Podcast with Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman, the leading technology podcast for business and technology leaders, is excited to announce the newest addition to its lineup, "Connected with Diana Blass."

The series, produced by Diana Blass Productions, will keep viewers "connected" to the top stories in tech through interviews with plugged-in power players that answer the most buzzed-about questions. Host Diana Blass, a journalist with a background in technology news and analysis, will take viewers on an adventure across the fast-changing digital landscape, dissecting new solutions in each episode that have the potential to change the way we work and play.

"We are thrilled to add "Connected with Diana Blass" to our lineup of shows," said Patrick Moorhead, co-founder of Six Five Media. "Diana is a talented journalist with a deep understanding of the technology industry. Her show will be a must-listen for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve in tech."

"I'm excited to partner with Six Five Media to launch Connected. This show is a chance to connect with the brightest minds in tech and explore the latest trends and innovations. I can't wait to share these conversations with our viewers," said Blass.

Connected with Diana Blass will premiere on The Six Five Podcast website and YouTube channel. The show will also be available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

The first "Connected with Diana Blass" episode will air next month in May focusing on ChatGPT and Generative AI with guests Edoardo Romeo, CEO of Edrom, and Carl Turner, founder of SWIPEBY. Blass will also contribute as a host to "Six Five On The Road" and "In The Booth" segments at industry and vendor tech events around the globe.

"The Six Five has seen incredible growth and momentum and as one of the world's leading platforms for tech industry insights and analysis," said Daniel Newman, co-founder of Six Five Media. "We see this as an ideal moment to add fresh voices and perspectives to the Six Five Network to drive our next wave of growth. Diana is a highly engaging and passionate voice of technology and will be an amazing addition to the Six Five."

Six Five Media will also be hosting a summit June 6-8 headlined by keynote speaker, Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom.

About Six Five Media

Six Five Media is the leading producer of video and audio analysis of technology and the tech business for technology leaders. It is a joint venture created by the top-ranked technology industry analysts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman. https://thesixfive.com/

About The Six Five Podcast

The Six Five Podcast is the leading technology podcast for business and technology leaders. Hosted by Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman, the show provides listeners with the latest news, analysis, and insights on the technology industry. The Six Five Podcast is a must-listen for anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve in tech. You can find videos on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook and audio on all popular podcast networks. https://thesixfive.com/

About Diana Blass Productions

Diana Blass Productions is a boutique video production agency that produces commercial videos, editorial and branded media, and social media content. The company was founded by Diana Blass, a journalist with a background in technology news and analysis. Diana Blass Productions is committed to creating high-quality video content that engages and informs audiences. https://www.dianablassproductions.com/

