Yuyu Pharma, Dry Eye Pipeline Mechanism of Action and Pre-clinical Results Published

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At ARVO 2023, Yuyu Pharma unveiled the results of its mechanism of action and head-to- head studies for its dry eye treatment peptide (project name: YP-P10). ARVO is the world's largest ophthalmic society and held its annual meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA in April of this year.

A study conducted by Dr. Virginia Calder of the University College London (UCL) found that YP-P10 significantly reduces inflammatory Th2 and Th17 cells. In particular, the YP-P10 model reduced Th17 cells 25% more effectively when compared to the control group.

The YP-P10 pre-clinical head-to-head study, jointly conducted by five people including Dr. Kyungho Park of Naason Science, showed statistically significant reduction of corneal damage by measuring Corneal Fluorescein Staining (CFS). The study compared the efficacy of YP-P10 to that of several competing dry eye treatment products such as Lifitegrast, Cyclosporine, Diquafosol, and Hyaluronic Acid. The results showed that YP-P10 had 12% better efficacy than Lifitegrast, 7% better than Cyclosporine, 9 % better than Hyaluronic Acid, and showed similar efficacy to Diquafosol.

Yuyu Pharma's Director of Business Development, Laxmikant Neil Gharat said, "Through this ARVO presentation, ophthalmologists and global pharmaceutical companies have once again confirmed their interest in YP-P10. We plan to announce the results of YP-P10's phase 2 clinical trial in the first half of this year."

Yuyu Pharma anticipates that YP-P10 will be an effective treatment and has completed patent registration in 4 countries (USA, Korea, Australia, Russia) with patent applications pending in 11 other countries.

About YP-P10 Ophthalmic Solution

YP-P10 is a novel, patented, synthetic peptide with anti-inflammatory properties being explored for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (DED). In April 2022, Yuyu received clearance from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) that enabled the company to initiate the phase 2 clinical study, ICECAP, to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of YP-P10 Ophthalmic Solution in patients with DED. ICECAP is Yuyu's first biopharmaceutical clinical trial within the United States.

About Yuyu Pharma

With over 80 years in the healthcare industry, Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a rapidly scaling global pharmaceutical company founded in Seoul, South Korea. Yuyu is committed to developing innovative therapeutics in the areas of neurology, dermatology, urology, and ophthalmology. For additional information about Yuyu Pharma and YP-P10, please visit YuyupharmaUS.com.

