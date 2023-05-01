AllyGPO Announces Addition of Mike Cunningham to its Board of Directors

New board appointment brings deep specialty GPO management expertise, community practice advocacy, and experience building partnerships with biopharmaceutical companies.

TEMPE, Ariz., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllyGPO, a next-generation, physician-led group purchasing organization (GPO) dedicated exclusively to community specialty practices, today announced the appointment of Mike Cunningham, PharmD, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Cunningham is a strategic healthcare executive with more than three decades of experience across a variety of settings – including co-founding an oncology specialty GPO, serving as a general manager in a Fortune 10 pharmaceutical wholesaler, leading business development for a venture-backed specialty distributor, and overseeing a large academic medical center pharmacy. He currently is the Principal and Owner of Rx 2020 LLC, a privately held company that advises provider, pharmaceutical, payer, financial, and healthcare-related organizations in the specialty pharmaceutical marketplace. Cunningham received his doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the Walter A. Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to his new Board role at AllyGPO, Cunningham actively serves on several other Boards, including Curae Pharma360, Tatara Therapeutics, thesecondopinion, and Valorum Biologics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our Board of Directors. With Mike's appointment, we continue to add industry leaders with deep expertise, diverse insights into the specialty market, and a shared passion for our strategic imperatives," said Brian Ansay, AllyGPO CEO. "It's an exciting time in specialty drug group purchasing. Community practices want more GPO options and the robust specialty drug pipeline heightens the need for forward-thinking partners. Mike's experiences in managing billion-dollar GPO contracts, pricing and contract strategy, building partnerships with life science companies, and his steadfast commitment to supporting the members he has served will be an incredible asset to AllyGPO as we scale our membership."

"I am excited to be part of a GPO that's focused solely on advocacy for its specialty practice members and its commitment to ongoing investment and innovation to support their needs," said Cunningham. "I'm impressed by AllyGPO's talent, transparency, and collaboration, including the company's physician-led strategy and its strong relationships with biopharmaceutical manufacturers. I look forward to working with the entire team to expand AllyGPO's reach and support its mission to preserve the vitality of community-based patient care."

Launched earlier this year to bring its members greater purchasing power and advocacy with industry partners, AllyGPO continues to gain momentum. Beyond expanding its board of directors, AllyGPO has partnered with specialty distributor BioCareSD to offer the high-touch customer service for which BioCareSD is known.

About AllyGPO

Founded in 2022, AllyGPO is 100% dedicated to independent, community-based providers who serve their local patient communities. This next-generation GPO, built on the values of transparency and partnership, is guided by physician leaders and a management team with more than 120 years of combined GPO management experience. AllyGPO member practices benefit from the company's ongoing investment in innovative solutions, concierge service, and robust industry relationships. Learn more about how AllyGPO is community built and community strong at www.AllyGPO.com .

