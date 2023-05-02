Board of Regents Votes Unanimously to Extend Morgan State University President David K. Wilson's Contract Through 2030

With New Seven-Year Contract in Place, Wilson to Continue Building Upon More Than a Decade of Success While Becoming the Fourth-Longest-Tenured President in Morgan History

BALTIMORE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the public session of its May quarterly meeting, Morgan State University's Board of Regents voted unanimously to award University President David K. Wilson with a new seven-year contract, extending his term until 2030. If served in its entirety, the extension would make Wilson the fourth-longest-tenured president in Morgan's history, ensuring steadfast University leadership and organizational stability during a period of unprecedented upheaval in higher education administration nationally. This July will mark Wilson's 13th year as president; the Board last extended his contract in 2018.

"There's a lot more work to be done. We're building a research powerhouse here at Morgan, and the pieces we're putting in place now, along with the work that is being undertaken, will enable the University to continue making a consequential impact on the communities we serve, long after my stewardship has concluded," said President Wilson. "It is a profound honor to serve as president at one of the nation's best and fastest-rising universities. I am humbled by and appreciative of the Board of Regents' continued trust in my capabilities and vision as president. Their support of the direction this University is headed under current leadership is laudable."

Wilson was appointed as the 10th president of Morgan in July 2010. Under his leadership, Morgan's Momentum has skyrocketed, as the University has enjoyed an era of unparalleled success and growth.

"I am happy to announce that Dr. David K. Wilson will remain president of Morgan State University for the next seven years," said Kweisi Mfume, chairman of Morgan's Board of Regents. "The Board of Regents has given its approval today of a new employment agreement that will keep Dr. Wilson at Morgan through 2030. We, the Board, are quite pleased with the sterling and transformative leadership that he continues to display in the arena of higher education on behalf of our students, staff, and alumni. The agreement reached today underscores our belief in that leadership."

