Maxwell Healthcare Associates and Corridor Group Announce Strategic Partnership

SHOREVIEW, Minn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), the industry's leading post-acute consulting firm is happy to announce a new strategic partnership with Corridor, the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled coding and documentation review services within post-acute healthcare.

For more than 30 years, Corridor has been helping home health and hospice providers solve complex business process outsourcing (BPO) challenges in an ever-changing environment. Corridor combines tech-enabled workflows, certified experts and a highly flexible, scalable BPO platform for powerful coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) results. With a "partnership first" approach, Corridor delivers proven accuracy, improved quality and faster turnaround times for any sized provider.

MHA holds undeniable influence within the post-acute space. Their expertise and ability to identify leading solutions makes them easily accessible to the industry, which remains instrumental to the prolonged success of agencies facing administrative problems. This influence continues to prove advantageous as they partner with Corridor. With MHA's industry influence and scalable solutions and Corridor's unique capabilities, post-acute agencies will have the tools needed to actualize previously unobtainable goals.

According to Chief Executive Officer of MHA, Jennifer Maxwell, MHA is eager to partner with Corridor. "Corridor's innovative solutions align with MHA's goals and values, fully encompassing what we believe to be an ideal future for post-acute care. We are incredibly enthusiastic to enter this partnership and truly support the impact it will have over the post-acute space".

"Delivering substantial value to our provider clients is what really drives both Corridor and MHA," said Corridor's CEO Des Varady. "With broad post-acute expertise, technical savvy and deep relationships, MHA is an ideal partner for Corridor's continued growth in tech-enabled post-acute coding, CDI and BPO services."

About Corridor

Founded in 1989, The Corridor Group Holdings, LLC (Corridor) is a leading provider of technology-enabled outsourced coding, revenue cycle and education solutions to the post-acute healthcare industry. Leveraging deep and broad post-acute expertise, Corridor delivers documentation quality improvement and reimbursement success to clients ranging from large health systems and national chains to smaller, independently operated agencies. For more information visit www.corridorgroup.com.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com or contact sales@maxwellhca.com.

