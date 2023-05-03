Chartwells K12 Celebrates School Lunch Heroes Making Cafeterias the Happiest Place in Schools

National School Lunch Hero Day Honors Frontline Workers Dedicated to Serving Up Happy and Healthy in Schools across the Country

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing kid-favorite recipes? Helping students fuel up for an afternoon quiz or the big game? Creating a place for kids to relax and connect with friends? Sharing healthy eating habits to last a lifetime? Serving up happy and healthy in school cafeterias across the country? It's no small feat checking all that and more off the list each day, and it's all thanks to the dedicated lunch ladies and men showing their superpowers as heroes of the cafeteria!

This Friday, May 5th, Chartwells K12 celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day to recognize its 16,000 chefs, dietitians, and foodservice workers making mealtime fun in schools across the country. In honor of School Lunch Hero Day this year, Chartwells is sending every associate a special edition apron, or cape turned backwards, as a tribute to their superhero status serving 2 million meals a day to students and ensuring kids leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in.

"For our School Lunch Heroes, preparing meals and ensuring kids are fed are only the beginning," said Amy Shaffer, CEO of Chartwells K12. "School Lunch Hero Day is a recognition of their commitment to making mealtime special from a student's first day of school to graduation, and always a time to look forward to, whether it's for eating that next meal to power through the day or seeing a welcoming smile from a familiar face."

Throughout the school year, these heroes of the cafeteria go above and beyond to consistently make mealtime a bright spot in a student's day. Highlights of how Chartwells' School Lunch Heroes serve up happy across the country include:

Fayette County Schools, IN: The School Lunch Heroes at Fayette County Schools know students need a place to eat where they can connect with others, recharge, and enjoy a sense of happiness in their school, and they've created a cafeteria like no other. Partnering with the district, the team has transformed the middle and high school cafeterias into upscale dining halls full of school spirit, and frequently showcases new recipes for breakfast, lunch, and supper.

Florence 1 Schools, SC: Bringing a personal touch is the signature for School Lunch Heroes at Florence 1 School District. Whether they're celebrating National Cupcake Day with 1,000 cupcakes decorated in each middle school's colors, having Halloween fun with pumpkin carving and painting at the child development centers, or preparing a football themed dinner for school staff before the big cross-town game, it's always above and beyond.

Norwalk Public Schools, CT: School Lunch Heroes at Norwalk Public Schools are superb at serving up happy and fun! From closing out the school year with a "Rock the Bike Tour" with the district's new blender bike to share nutrition education to giving students a chance to vote on lunch favorites and consistently offering new menu options from smoothies to global cuisines, happy cafeterias start with them.

Palestine ISD, TX: Being a School Lunch Hero at Palestine ISD means showing their superpowers inside and out of the cafeteria. Whether it's seeing them working concession stands for sporting events throughout the year, partnering on events across the community, or mentoring students interested in culinary or foodservice careers, they're everywhere for the kids they serve.

School Lunch Hero Day is a national celebration dedicated to providing well-deserved recognition to school foodservice professionals for their role in keeping children well-fed, happy and healthy. It was founded by Jarrett J. Krosoczka in 2013 and is celebrated the first Friday of May each year. Krosoczka is also the author of the acclaimed Lunch Lady book series, chronicling the exciting adventures of the heroic Lunch Lady.

About Chartwells K12

Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent. For more information, visit www.ChartwellsK12.com.

