OTK JOINS ALLIED ESPORTS FOR SEASON TWO OF ELEVATED, PRESENTED BY PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE

AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One True King (OTK) , the award-winning gaming and entertainment content collective and one of the most-watched organizations on Twitch, will join esports entertainment company Allied Esports for Season Two of ELEVATED , presented by Progressive Insurance.

Premiering today, Season Two of ELEVATED will find smaller streamers competing in a "gauntlet-style" format to discover the next generation of talented content creators. The first episode will be hosted on NMPLOL's Twitch channel today at 4 p.m. CT.

Reaching more than 35 million followers across their channels, each episode of ELEVATED will be hosted by a different OTK member, including co-owners Asmongold , Emiru and Sodapoppin , to boost the visibility of the participating contestants in a substantial way.

Each episode will feature unique challenges ranging from cooking to gaming, with anywhere from one to four contestants eligible for elimination. Those able to make it to the final two episodes will compete in person to not only showcase their growth as creators throughout the competition but for a chance to win the grand prize of $50,000 awarded to the last contestant standing.

"ELEVATED gives us the opportunity to build on something that so purely represents everything we're about," said OTK co-founder NMPLOL. "We've always been focused on community engagement and building meaningful relationships with smaller creators to allow them to show what they're made of. There's no cookie-cutter formula to being a great creator. Through our many different personalities and styles at OTK, we hope to maximize showing the level of versatility in what could be the next generation of the internet's favorite creators."

Over the past few years, content creators and streamers have become some of the leading pop culture figures in modern media. With platforms like Twitch reporting 140 million monthly users, ELEVATED allows OTK and Allied Esports to spotlight smaller creators and introduce them to their passionate and supportive audiences.

"Content creation ties to cultivating and actively engaging with your community. In return, that community supports you, and you can grow and welcome more within your space. Allied Esports and Progressive Insurance understand the value of fostering new creators and their communities. We're excited to capture some special moments for both and share that with our fans," said Willis Wiggin, VP of Partnerships for OTK.

ELEVATED's first season premiered in 2022 and was hosted by The Botez Sisters on Allied's HitPointOne Twitch channel. The competition took place over four episodes and showcased a series of different creators with unique talents to award daily winners with numerous prizes. For season two, ELEVATED looks to raise the stakes with a larger prize pool and rotating cast of hosts to challenge the participants in unique ways to showcase their content creation abilities.

"Following a great first season, we are very excited to further expand our ELEVATED show, as well as the sponsorship with premium brands like Progressive Insurance," said Yinghua Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Gaming & Entertainment. "By joining forces with OTK for ELEVATED Season Two, we aim to amplify the show's reach and leverage its mission to enhance the lives of ELEVATED contestants by facilitating their growth and bolstering their streaming careers. Our extended collaborations and partnerships reinforce the efficacy of Allied's content strategy, and our steadfast commitment to working in alliance with content creators and harnessing our renowned assets to provide quality, unparalleled, entertaining content to our devoted audience."

As an organization founded BY creators FOR creators, OTK is an entry point for emerging talent committed to identifying the best of streaming and undiscovered creators. By hosting this season, OTK will continue connecting rising stars with gaming audiences authentically and innovatively.

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING

One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, TipsOut, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the top most-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 35 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

For more information, visit www.otknetwork.com or follow OTK on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

ABOUT ALLIED ESPORTS

Allied Esports International, a wholly owned subsidiary to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE), owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world's most recognized esports facility, and Allied Esports Trucks. The company offers a variety of esports and gaming-related content, including world class tournaments, live and virtual events, and original programming to continuously foster an engaged gaming community.

ABOUT ALLIED GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg .

