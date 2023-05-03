UPPAbaby Introduces Mira 2-in-1 Bouncer and Toddler Seat Expanding Home Category

The company also unveiled the first of its kind stroller cooler, Bevvy

ROCKLAND, Mass., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby will be onsite for the 19th annual ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas from May 3-5 at booth #603. Unveiled today and expanding UPPAbaby's presence in the home space is the introduction of the Mira 2-in-1 Bouncer and Toddler Seat, available later this year.

Mira features a sleek and simple design with easy-to-use features for parents and caregivers while providing a dual seating surface for added comfort that grows with baby. Baby's natural movement creates a gentle bouncing motion to keep them relaxed. The bouncer seat can easily be reversed to become a comfortable toddler seat as baby grows. The bouncer mode is suitable for children starting at 8 lbs. up to 20 lbs., or when they can sit on their own and the toddler chair can hold children up to 29 lbs. Some key features of Mira include:

Dual Seat: The main seat is designed with padded air mesh for breathability, while the included cozy seat liner provides added comfort and warmth and can be easily removed.

Unique Front-Facing Recline Adjustment: Easy-to-access recline allows parents or caregivers to adjust to any of the three positions as baby grows, while also doubling as a carry handle when folded.

Included Storage Bag: Mira easily folds flat and can be stored and carried away when traveling.

GREENGUARD® GOLD /FSC Certified: Keeping baby's environment clean and safe, while featuring responsibly sourced wood detailing.

The Mira will come in three colors including Stella, a light grey mélange with silver chrome and birch wood finishes; Charlie, a sand mélange with silver chrome and birch wood finishes and Wells, a dark taupe mélange with black chrome and walnut wood finishes. And for parents looking to encourage fine motor skill development, hand eye coordination and more, Mira will offer two accessory toy bars: the Slide and Spin Toy Bar and Forest Friends Toy Bar.

Also shown to ABC attendees is the first-of-its-kind stroller cooler, Bevvy. Designed to seamlessly fit inside the Vista, Cruz, and Ridge stroller basket, this cooler is insulated, leakproof, food safe and portable with an easy access carrying handle. Bevvy is a must-have accessory and will be available in early summer for all the family adventures ahead.

Finally, consumers will get a first look at new fashions for a handful of current products including:

Minu V2 – Coming soon, Minu V2 will be available in Noa, a navy on a carbon frame and saddle leather accents and Gwen, a green mélange on a carbon frame with saddle leather accents.

Mesa V2 – Available in mid-May, the Mesa V2 will come in the Gregory, a blue mélange merino wool and Greyson, a charcoal mélange merino wool.

Cruz V2 – Available now, the popular Vista Declan fashion will be joining the Cruz family color line up.

Knox – Coming in early summer, the Knox will be available in Gregory, a blue mélange merino wool fashion.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

