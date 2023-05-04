Athletx Sports Group and SquadLocker Partner on Custom Team Apparel for Diamond Sports Brands

The fastest-growing youth baseball and softball event platform has joined forces with the leading custom team apparel software and fulfillment service for its nationally recognized brands.

WARWICK, R.I., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletx Sports Group announced a strategic partnership with SquadLocker , the leading custom team apparel software, and fulfillment service today.

Founded in 2012, Athletx Sports Group brings together multiple brands under one banner providing resources to enhance the youth baseball and softball world. These brands deliver hundreds of events and showcase thousands of teams and players throughout the country, opportunities for visibility, and player recruitment.

This new partnership with SquadLocker brings custom online team apparel to all of the Athletic Sports Group brands. Athletic Sports Group players, coaches, and fans will be able to take advantage of SquadLocker's groundbreaking e-commerce software and single-unit fulfillment services allowing for quick turnaround of customized apparel with the convenience of ship-to-home individual delivery.

In addition to supporting the hundreds of events annually, the partnership with SquadLocker will provide the community of baseball and softball organizations access to their own customized digital storefronts that never close. Players, parents, and fans can directly purchase team apparel and spirit wear in one place. George Overholser, SquadLocker CEO said on the partnership,

"We are thrilled to bring unique shopping experiences to life for this extraordinary baseball and softball community. Combining our software acumen with textiles expertise to mass-customize decorated sports apparel, this partnership with Athletx Sports Group brings team gear technology and fulfillment to the next level for the thousands of players, parents, and fans across the country."

"Establishing a partnership with SquadLocker is a no-brainer for Athletx Sports Group. Our focus is to provide first-class experiences at our events and partnering with a company that shares the same values and excitement for creating these experiences, specifically on the apparel side, is exciting. SquadLocker offers access to thousands of different products and has established a user-friendly interface that is revolutionizing the way athletes and fans access their apparel and equipment needs. We are looking forward to growing and marketing our brands through products and consumer services that SquadLocker offers," said Christine Herring, Vice President, Strategy & Business Development at Athletx Sports Group.

"The partnership between SquadLocker and Athletx hits home for me personally as a former minor league baseball athlete," said Tip Fairchild, Vice President of Business Development at SquadLocker. "I am proud to serve the community I know and love with top-tier custom apparel technology. Today is a home run."

Athletx Sports Group spirit wear stores are ready to shop for Gameday USA Baseball, Gameday USA Softball, Baseball Youth, Softball Youth, Youth Baseball Nationals, Youth Softball Nationals, New Year's Baseball Fest, New Year's Softball Fest, Beach Battles, Mid-America Baseball, Net Elite Baseball, Pastime Tournaments, Softball World Series, Travelball Select, Versus, and Youth World Series (D2/D3).

About Athletx Sports Group

Athletx brings together multiple nationally recognized brands under one family, including Pastime Tournaments, Youth Baseball & Softball Nationals, Youth World Series, Game Day USA, Baseball Youth/Softball Youth, Mid-America Baseball, VERSUS, New Year's BaseballFest, TravelBall Select and Net Elite. Recent and rapid growth has propelled Athletx to being ranked #1214 on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies nationally, and #3 in the Business First Fast 50, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Louisville area. Athletx Sports Group and its brands collectively represent nearly 600 team-based and individual-player events across the nation, featuring over 15,000 teams, 194,000 players, 38,000 coaches, and 371,000 spectators. These events have featured athletes and teams from all 50 U.S. states and internationally, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bahamas, Germany, Japan, Kuwait, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition to producing first-class events, Athletx boasts a strong media presence with over 720,000 social media followers across its brands' various Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok platforms. Athletx maintains offices in Louisville, KY (corporate headquarters), Chicago, IL (Naperville), and Indianapolis, IN (Carmel). For more information, visit athletx.com .

About SquadLocker

SquadLocker is the leading custom apparel manufacturer and e-commerce solution for sports organizations, schools, and businesses. Through innovative online tools, SquadLocker makes it easy to create, manage, and distribute custom apparel. The SquadLocker platform integrates with sports and scholastic management software to empower teams, leagues, and organizations far and wide. SquadLocker combines software acumen and textile expertise to mass-customize decorated custom apparel and free up time for organizers, coaches, teachers, and youth leaders.

In addition to working with 70+ top brands including Under Armour®, Adidas®, and Nike®, SquadLocker manufactures a proprietary sublimated uniform line (SquadGEAR™) that facilitates immediate production and shipping achieving a top-speed turnaround. To learn more, visit SquadLocker.com .

