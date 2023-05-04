The Bradford Exchange Mint Announces the King Charles III Proof Coin

NILES, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bradford Exchange Mint is proud to present a very special opportunity to acquire one of the first coins to depict the image of King Charles III – privately minted for the Bradford Exchange in honor of the new King and Coronation on Saturday, May 6th 2023! As collectors know, first, lasts and one-of-a-kinds are important acquisitions. The Bradford Exchange Mint is excited to be able to offer a limited opportunity to acquire one of the very first Proof tributes released on the Accession of HRM King Charles the III.

As King Charles' coronation has been code-named "Operation Golden Orb," each magnificent tribute is 24K gold plated.

The front design features a full-color image of King Charles III in military dress and includes the new Royal Cypher . He is flanked by a sculpted Lion of England and Unicorn of Scotland . The Latin "VIVAT REX" expression is centered at the top and translates to "Long Live the King."

The back design depicts a Bradford Exchange Mint exclusive portrait of King Charles III. He faces the opposite direction of his predecessor according to official Royal coinage tradition.

As on all his circulating coinage, King Charles is depicted without a crown, which he has chosen to symbolize his commitment to modernity and progressive ideals of monarchy.

Specially-polished coining blanks, individually hand-fed into a 360-ton minting press, then struck multiple times achieve the pristine Proof finish featuring crisp, raised frosted details and a mirror-like background - the highest level of the minter's art.

To protect and showcase your prized tribute to the coronation of King Charles III , your Proof arrives within a crystal-clear capsule. This fine collectible is a non-monetary tribute and has no legal tender value.

This is a great way to celebrate the dawn of a new modern era in the British Monarchy!

ABOUT THE BRADFORD EXCHANGE MINT: a division of The Bradford Exchange, The Bradford Exchange Mint is a trusted resource for genuine coins of enduring value worldwide. To acquire this special commemorative celebrating the royal coronation of King Charles III, and explore more click https://bit.ly/41Tyl7x or at Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BradfordExchangeMint

