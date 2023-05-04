Sabio Streaming Summit DC: Sabio Hosts Digital Advertising Thought Leaders, Industry Analysts and Political Strategists

CTV industry experts share insights and discuss key topics around opportunities for advertisers, data privacy and political advertising, understanding data and measurement, reaching target audiences, and more

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance is pleased to announce it is hosting "Sabio Streaming Summit DC: Today's Consumers are Tomorrow's Voters," an exclusive event to bring together thought leaders in digital advertising. This event provides an opportunity to share, learn, and collaborate on the ways to navigate the evolving and rapidly growing streaming ecosystem.

Designed for political media strategists who are looking to stay ahead of the curve, Sabio Streaming Summit will be held on May 11 at Yours Truly Hotel in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington D.C. The event will provide actionable insights for industry professionals looking to enhance existing advertising efforts or explore new ways to connect with voters. Attendees will learn from the brightest industry speakers from B2C and B2B marketing, focusing on cutting-edge capabilities and strategies that are driving success in Connected TV advertising today.

The event will foster lively discussions with industry experts. Agenda topics and speakers include:

The Rise of AVOD and FAST Channels: Opportunities for Advertisers

Moderated by Elisa Dao , SVP of Marketing, Sabio Holdings

Speakers include:

The Impact of Consumer Data Privacy on Political Advertising

Moderated by Simon Wong , EVP, Sabio Inc.

Speakers include:

Streaming Success: Understanding CTV Data & Measurement

Moderated by Helen Lum , EVP, App Science®

Speakers include:

Effectively Reach Your Target Audience: Learning from Brands Success

Moderated by Tim Russell , Chief Revenue Officer, Sabio Holdings

Speakers include

Fireside Chat: Creative Capabilities: Best Practices for a Personalized and Engaging Ad Experience

Moderated by Julie Victor , Senior Director of Politics and Engagement, Sabio Inc.

With Taylor Miles , VP of Consumer Engagement, NDP Agency

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

