From Science Fiction to Reality: How 3DAPARTMENT.com is Using AR and VR to Create Immersive Shopping Journeys in Real Estate

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DAPARTMENT.com is revolutionizing the property search experience by employing cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology to create immersive, interactive shopping journeys for tenants and buyers.

At 3DAPARTMENT.com, we empower users to explore properties in hyperrealistic, immersive ways.

As remote work continues to transform industries, technologies like VR and AR are changing how we search and visualize properties. 3DAPARTMENT.com is leading the field by enabling customers to explore properties in three dimensions, take virtual tours, and even virtually stage rooms with your own furniture.

"3DAPARTMENT.com is not only transforming how people search for properties but also how they envision and experience them ," said Gregory Ardbelava, CEO of 3DAPARTMENT.com. "By integrating AR and VR into every listing, we're setting a new standard for property search."

In 2022, over 1.1 billion people accessed AR through their smartphones, and in 2021, digital tools facilitated 24% of all transactions in the form of sight-unseen deals. 3DAPARTMENT.com is at the forefront of this trend, offering an innovative range of features to enhance the customer experience:

About

3DAPARTMENT.com is a next-generation real estate marketplace. Our mission is to revolutionize the property search experience by providing a platform that unlocks the power of remote renting, making it easier for people to find their dream home from anywhere in the world.

