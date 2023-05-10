DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023 AND DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DHIL) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The following are selected highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023:

  • Assets under management ("AUM") and assets under advisement ("AUA") combined were $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $26.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, and $32.4 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • Average AUM and AUA combined were $27.3 billion, compared to $32.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net client inflows were $84.0 million, compared to $237.0 million of net inflows for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Revenue was $34.0 million, compared to $42.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Operating profit margin was 32%, compared to 45% for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted operating profit margin1 was 35%, compared to 43% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Investment income was $8.1 million, compared to an investment loss of $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $12.7 million, compared to $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted was $4.20, compared to $2.87 for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted2 was $2.81, compared to $4.19 for the first quarter of 2022.
  • The Company returned $9.2 million to shareholders - $4.6 million through the repurchase of 27,706 shares and $4.6 million through a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share.

"Last year's market downturn and related client outflows had a significant impact on our beginning AUM, reducing our Q1 revenues and adjusted earnings per share," said Heather Brilliant, President and CEO. "Our differentiated fixed income strategies continued to weather this interest rate environment well, and we are pleased with the client interest and inflows we are seeing there. As always, we remain steadfastly focused on delivering strong client outcomes and managing the business with a long-term perspective."

_____________________________________________

1 Adjusts the financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for the impact of market movements on the deferred compensation liability and related economic hedges, and the impact of the Diamond Hill International Fund and the Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated Fund (together, the "Consolidated Funds"). See the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure at the end of this earnings release.

2 Adjusts the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP for the impact of the Consolidated Funds, and investment income related to certain other investments. See the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure at the end of this earnings release.

Dividend:

The Company's board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2023, to the Company's shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

Selected Income Statement Data



Three Months Ended March 31,




2023


2022


%
Change

Revenue

$         33,990,503


$         42,256,386


(20) %

Compensation and related costs, excluding deferred compensation
expense (benefit)

16,362,908


18,646,894


(12) %

Deferred compensation expense (benefit)

744,511


(1,178,556)


NM

Other expenses

5,941,517


5,715,009


4 %

Total operating expenses

23,048,936


23,183,347


(1) %

Net operating income

10,941,567


19,073,039


(43) %

Investment income (loss), net

8,082,738


(7,592,257)


NM

Net income before taxes

19,024,305


11,480,782


66 %

Income tax expense

(4,921,258)


(3,205,766)


54 %

Net income

14,103,047


8,275,016


70 %

Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

(1,395,495)


854,936


NM

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$         12,707,552


$           9,129,952


39 %







Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted

$                     4.20


$                     2.87


46 %







Selected Assets Under Management and Assets Under Advisement Data



Change in Assets Under Management


For the Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2023


2022

AUM at beginning of the period

$                                   24,763


$                                   31,028

Net cash inflows (outflows)




Diamond Hill Funds

110


172

Separately managed accounts

84


89

Collective investment trusts

18


(3)

Other pooled vehicles

(128)


(21)


84


237

Net market appreciation (depreciation) and income

80


(943)

Increase (decrease) during the period

164


(706)

AUM at end of the period

24,927


30,322

AUA at end of period

1,776


2,094

Total AUM and AUA at end of period

$                                   26,703


$                                   32,416





Average AUM during the period

$                                   25,427


$                                   30,459

Average AUA during the period

1,833


2,155

Total average AUM and AUA during the period

$                                   27,260


$                                   32,614








Net Cash Inflows (Outflows) Further Breakdown

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

(in millions)

2023


2022

Net cash inflows (outflows)




Equity

$                                      (479)


$                                        193

Fixed Income

563


44


$                                           84


$                                        237

About Diamond Hill:
Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of April 30, 2023, Diamond Hill had $25.0 billion in AUM. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

As supplemental information, the Company is providing certain financial measures that are based on methodologies other than GAAP ("non-GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures below are useful measures of the Company's core business activities, are important metrics in estimating the value of an asset management business, and help facilitate comparisons to Company operating performance across periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be calculated differently by other companies. The following schedule reconciles financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respective


Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except percentages
and per share data)

Operating
expenses


Net
operating
income


Non-
operating
income
(loss)


Income tax
expense(4)


Net income
attributable
to common
shareholders


Earnings
per share
attributable
to common
shareholders
(diluted)


Operating
profit
margin

GAAP Basis

$       23,049


$    10,942


$      8,083


$         4,921


$          12,708


$             4.20


32 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:














  Deferred compensation liability(1)

(745)


745


(745)





3 %

  Consolidated Funds(2)


99


(5,024)


(985)


(2,544)


(0.84)


  Other investment income(3)



(2,314)


(646)


(1,668)


(0.55)
















Adjusted Non-GAAP basis

$       22,304


$    11,786


$           —


$         3,290


$            8,496


$             2.81


35 %
















Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(in thousands, except percentages
and per share data)

Operating
expenses


Net
operating
income


Non-
operating
income
(loss)


Income tax
expense(4)


Net income
attributable
to common
shareholders


Earnings per
share
attributable
to common
shareholders
(diluted)


Operating
profit
margin

GAAP Basis

$       23,183


$    19,073


$    (7,592)


$         3,206


$            9,130


$             2.87


45 %

Non-GAAP Adjustments:














  Deferred compensation liability(1)

1,179


(1,179)


1,179





(2) %

  Consolidated Funds(2)


123


3,241


652


1,857


0.58


  Other investment income(3)



3,172


825


2,347


0.74
















Adjusted Non-GAAP basis

$       24,362


$    18,017


$           —


$         4,683


$          13,334


$             4.19


43 %



(1)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes the compensation expense resulting from market valuation changes in the deferred
compensation plan liability and the related net gains/losses on investments designated as an economic hedge against the related
liability. Amounts deferred under the deferred compensation plans are adjusted for appreciation/depreciation of investments
chosen by participants. The Company believes it is useful to offset the non-operating investment income or loss realized on the
hedges against the related compensation expense and remove the net impact to help readers understand the Company's core
operating results and to improve comparability from period to period.

(2)

This non-GAAP adjustment removes the impact that the Consolidated Funds have on the Company's GAAP consolidated
statements of income. Specifically, the Company adds back the operating expenses and subtracts the investment income of the
Consolidated Funds. The adjustment to net operating income represents the operating expenses of the Consolidated Funds, net
of the elimination of related management and administrative fees. The adjustment to net income attributable to common
shareholders represents the net income of the Consolidated Funds, net of redeemable non-controlling interests. The Company
believes removing the impact of the Consolidated Funds helps readers understand its core operating results and improves
comparability from period to period .

(3)

This non-GAAP adjustment represents the net gains/losses earned on the Company's non-consolidated investment portfolio
that are not designated as economic hedges of the deferred compensation plan liability, non-consolidated seed investments, and
other investments. The Company believes adjusting for these non-operating income or loss items helps readers understand the
Company's core operating results and improves comparability from period to period.

(4)

The income tax expense impacts were calculated and resulted in an overall non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27.9% for the
three months ended March 31, 2023 and 26.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company does not recommend that investors consider the non-GAAP financial measures alone, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this press release, the Company may make "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated operating results, prospects and levels of assets under management, technological developments, economic trends (including interest rates and market volatility), expected transactions and similar matters. The words "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "goal," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "forecast," "outlook," "would," "will," "continue," "likely," "should," "hope," "seek," "plan," "intend," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of the Company's objectives, strategies, plans, goals, or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. While the Company believes that the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, accordingly, the Company's actual results and experiences could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause the Company's actual results or experiences to differ materially from results discussed in forward-looking statements are discussed under Part I, Item 1A (Risk Factors) and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as well as in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) any reduction in the Company's AUM; (ii) withdrawal, renegotiation, or termination of investment advisory agreements; (iii) damage to the Company's reputation; (iv) failure to comply with investment guidelines or other contractual requirements; (v) challenges from the competition the Company faces in its business; (vi) adverse regulatory and legal developments; (vii) unfavorable changes in tax laws or limitations; (viii) interruptions in or failure to provide critical technological service by the Company or third parties; (ix) adverse civil litigation and government investigations or proceedings; (x) risk of loss on the Company's investments; (xi) lack of sufficient capital on satisfactory terms; (xii) losses or costs not covered by insurance; (xiii) a decline in the performance of the Company's products; (xiv) changes in interest rates and inflation; (xv) changes in national and local economic and political conditions; (xvi) the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (xvii) the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken in connection therewith; (xviii) political uncertainty caused by, among other things, political parties, economic nationalist sentiments, tensions surrounding the current socioeconomic landscape, and other risks identified from time-to-time in other public documents of the Company on file with the SEC.

In light of the significant uncertainties in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that its expectations, objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law, although it may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

