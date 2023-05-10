Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) Acquires Ireland-Based Ward Automation Galway

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading global provider of medical device manufacturing solutions, announced the acquisition of Ward Automation Galway (Ward Galway), an Ireland-based provider of custom automation solutions. The addition of these technologies and services enables MMT to better serve its medical device manufacturing customers by offering highly specialized robotization and integrated solutions for their most challenging production needs. The Ward Galway product offering will go to market under our MMT Automation brand.

Robbie Atkinson, CEO, MMT (PRNewsfoto/Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT)) (PRNewswire)

MMT Acquires Ward Automation Galway launches MMT Automation to serve MedDevice manufacturing customers. mmt-inc.com

As part of the transaction, MMT welcomes 27 new employees who will continue to operate out of Ward Galway's facility in Galway, Ireland.

"Ward Galway is recognized for developing high-performance custom automation solutions encompassing the entire product lifecycle, from design and development through production, testing, and packaging," said Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT. "The acquisition of this division strategically positions us to compete in the high-growth market of advanced robotization and integration for the minimally invasive medical device manufacturing industry."

"This is an exciting opportunity for us as we look forward to being part of a larger organization that supports our growth objectives," said Dave McMorrow, Managing Director of Ward Galway. "Our Galway team is excited to join MMT and its highly respected brand portfolio." McMorrow will join MMT as Technical Director.

Atkinson added that the recent launch of MMT Automation, its newest division, unites the automation offering across the MMT portfolio to provide a more cohesive and consistent approach to its customers' manufacturing needs. The alignment will increase the knowledge, capabilities, and custom technology offering to benefit MMT's customers.

"As a global leader of medical device manufacturing equipment and processes, it is integral that we streamline shared technologies and processes to ensure our customers have access to the solutions they need when they need them," said Atkinson. "Our MMT Automation division aligns our automation expertise across the portfolio where we can most effectively help our customers create autonomous manufacturing and continuous optimization of production lines."

MMT offers its customers a broad portfolio of high-precision solutions for developing and manufacturing complex medical devices used in minimally invasive procedures. Its robust offering expands beyond equipment to proof-of-concept, process development, and TotalCare aftermarket support and services.

ABOUT MMT

Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) is a vertically integrated business serving the medical device manufacturing industry and beyond. The company offers process development, applications and equipment, technical solutions, and aftermarket support. MMT brands include CATHTIP, Engineering By Design, Glebar, Interface Catheter Solutions, MPT Europe, R&D Engineering, SYNEO, and Tridex.

About Ward Automation Galway

Managing Director Dave McMorrow established Ward Automation Galway in 2007 as an extension of Ward Automation to meet the growing demands to automate and integrate the manufacturing of minimally invasive medical devices. www.mmt-automation.com

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

Dave McMorrow, Managing Director, Ward Automation Galway (PRNewsfoto/Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT)) (PRNewswire)

MMT Automation (PRNewsfoto/Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT)