The 7th World Intelligence Congress: High Quality Open Platform for Promoting Global AI Cooperation

BEIJING, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the 7th World Intelligence Congress:

If you had to name the most popular software recently, it would be none other than ChatGPT. In a few days, academics and entrepreneurs from all around the world will gather at the 7th World Intelligence Congress to discuss this heatedly debated AI model. Furthermore, more innovative intelligent technologies will be on display at the event.

From May 18 to 21, the seventh World Intelligence Congress with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver" will be held in Tianjin. Different from the past 3 years, this year's event will tune back to an offline session, which will enable guests to connect in person, bounce ideas off each other more freely, while offering a chance to experience new technologies.

At this extravaganza, people will have the chance to watch an exhibition on intelligent technologies which occupies 120,000 m2; while 10 themed sections will showcase various high-level, accurate and cutting-edge technologies and products, such as the Intelligent Connected Vehicles and the 5G sections, which will provide the audience with an immersive intelligent experience. The exhibition is record-setting in both area and onsite experience.

Officials from over 10 countries, and more than 1,400 experts and leading company representatives will be present. Nearly 50 panels have also been put on the agenda in parallel covering advanced topics like ChatGPT.

What's worth noting is that, this is the first time that the U.K. and Singapore are both invited as Countries of Honor, which will allow them to enjoy deeper participation. The Mogilev Region of Belarus, the City of Honor, will also send a delegation to the event.

Meanwhile, in Tianjin's exhibition zone, the fruits of the city's high-quality development campaign in the manufacturing industry as well as the "1+3+4" industry development will be displayed; for the first time, the conference has been recruiting and teaming up "buyer groups," so that purchases could be achieved on the WIC, transforming the goods for exhibition into goods for sale.

All these are reflections of how Tianjin is building a platform with a higher degree of openness, to catalyze the communication and cooperation between China and the world in the intelligent technology industry at a deeper level. Over the past few years, Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City was built into an "urban brain," which also made it into the International Standardized Sustainable City Club. Tianjin harbor, as the first unmanned intelligent dock in the world, represents Tianjin's solution for intelligent harbors for the world. The "Haihe Talent" project has attracted tens of thousands of high-end talents from home and abroad.

In fact, China has been promoting the development of artificial intelligence with a more open mind, while driving international cooperation on AI.

This year, the face-to-face 7th WIC will be even higher profile and offer greater international sight than ever before. It will be another positive effort for China to drive opening-up at a higher level, and cooperate with other countries in spurring common development while sharing the fruits of the AI sector.

This year is the first year after the 20th National Congress of the CPC was convened and its spirit will carry on. Tianjin will pool strength in implementing the "ten movements," and more accommodating policies will be released regarding fueling the integrated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, high-quality development in the manufacturing industry, developing the city through elevating education and talents, low-carbon and green development, and building quality lives for all. With Tianjin as a representative, China is stepping up efforts to deepen global collaboration in the AI industry.

