OneMagnify Acquires RXA to Extend Data-Driven Solutions Capabilities

Acquisition Expands OneMagnify's Data Science, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Offerings

DETROIT, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a global leader in marketing and data-driven solutions backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced its strategic acquisition of RXA, a data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company. Financial details were not disclosed.

OneMagnify is a market-leading provider of data-driven and integrated marketing, analytics and technology solutions to blue-chip clients across a diverse set of industrial and consumer end-markets. The company partners with clients to design, implement and manage marketing and communications strategies, leveraging analytical and predictive data models that provide value-added customer insights to develop individually targeted marketing efforts that drive higher levels of sales conversion. Within its comprehensive offering, OneMagnify's team of data scientists leverage advanced algorithms and predictive modeling to transform data and unlock competitive insights, radically improving client decision-making at scale.

Founded in 2016 and based in Ann Arbor, MI, RXA is a leading provider of business data analytics and AI solutions, employing machine learning, advanced algorithms, and generative AI to enable its clients to make better decisions. RXA's advanced technology and skilled team are poised to augment OneMagnify's successful analytics and insights capabilities, accelerate its growth, and expand its market opportunity. The integration of OneMagnify and RXA's combined capabilities will enhance existing service offerings, drive innovation, and provide exceptional value to clients. RXA employees, including the leadership team, will join OneMagnify's existing teams and work collaboratively to provide comprehensive client support.

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, stated, "We welcome RXA and its impressive team to OneMagnify. The combination of our marketing and data-driven solutions with RXA's AI technology and talent will help to accelerate our growth and allow us to deliver an expanded suite of data science services to our clients."

"Joining forces with OneMagnify will enable us to broaden our expertise, offer a wider range of solutions to our clients, and create new career opportunities for our team," said Jason Harper, CEO of RXA. "We are excited to become part of OneMagnify and look forward to a future of growth and innovation together."

About OneMagnify

Originally founded in 1967, OneMagnify has evolved to become a full-service, global marketing company that combines compelling brand communications with technology solutions and actionable analytics to deliver measurable results. Through creativity and problem solving, our team powers business performance with actionable analytics and data; compelling marketing communications through brand strategy; and technology solutions. Applied individually—or fully integrated for greater impact—these three core services can amplify clients' businesses, deliver real-time results, and separate them from competitors. OneMagnify offices are located in Detroit, MI; Wilmington, DE; Charlotte, NC; Shanghai, China; Cologne, Germany, and Chennai, India.

About RXA

RXA is a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions that help businesses unlock the true potential of their data. With a focus on machine learning, advanced algorithms, and generative AI, RXA transforms complex data sets into actionable insights, enabling companies to make smarter decisions, optimize operations, and accelerate growth. As a leader in Domo consulting, RXA was named the Domo Partner of the Year in 2022, further demonstrating their expertise and commitment to delivering top-notch solutions for their clients. RXA is also proud to be an award-winning partner to additional leading technology providers including DataRobot, Alteryx, Tableau and AWS.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

