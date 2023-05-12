Rocksino will be the only one of its kind in the Hard Rock International portfolio

DEADWOOD, S.D., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is bringing its unique brand of world-class entertainment to the historic city of Deadwood in the heart of the Black Hills National Forest. The Rocksino by Hard Rock project will celebrate a grand opening on August 8. Hard Rock International executives, local community members and civic leaders will participate in the celebration of the newest economic driver in the region most famous for its gold rush history.

Opening of Rocksino by Hard Rock® Deadwood Scheduled for August 2023. (PRNewsfoto/Hard Rock International) (PRNewswire)

The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is a boutique hotel & casino experience, which includes most of what fans of the Hard Rock brand have come to know but on a smaller scale than its famous integrated resorts in gateway international cities. Currently, the property is seeking several positions for its workforce including Administrative Assistant, Hospitality Manager, Executive Chef, all department supervisors including food and beverage, casino, and kitchen, public area attendants, housekeeping, bartenders, kitchen staff, and retail sales associates.

The property will feature a casino including 86 new slot machines, full-service restaurant and bar with amazing craft cocktails, and a delicious new menu that will include everyone's most loved pizza in Deadwood which will be prepared in our brand-new state-of-the-art kitchen. Diners can enjoy their meals on the Historic Patio, which will feature a wood fire grill, or inside at the bar or VIP mezzanine. Shop at the Rock Shop Retail Store for custom Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood apparel. Beautifully renovated luxury guest rooms are scheduled to open later this year.

"Hard Rock prides itself on being able to provide authentic and memorable experiences for our guests embodied by music and rich cultural history," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "We are thrilled to become a part of one of the most celebrated historic places in the U.S. and provide an economic stimulus to the city Deadwood."

Hard Rock will partner with Tunnel to Towers to bring relief to the Oglala Sioux Tribal Veterans Program, the eighth largest Native American Reservation in the United States. Details of this exciting partnership will be announced at Grand Opening Guitar Smash at Outlaw Square on August 8, featuring headliner Sublime with Rome.

"As a community notorious for entertaining guests since 1876," commented Mayor of Deadwood, David Ruth, "Deadwood is excited to welcome Rocksino by Hard Rock as our newest, can't miss property. Our rich, old West history combined with the Hard Rock brand will enhance the Deadwood experience that we are known for. The Rocksino by Hard Rock is sure to be an additional gem luring visitors to our amazing community."

The world-class development project team includes:

General Contractor – SRK Development

Architects – Worth Group & Chamberlin Architects

Interior Design - Tandem

Electrical Contractor – Deadwood Electric

Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood will also be a part of the UNITY by Hard Rock™ Rewards Program. Unity by Hard Rock is a global loyalty program unlike any other. For the first time in Hard Rock's 50+ year history, guests can earn incredible rewards while staying, dining, shopping, gaming and doing what they love at participating Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels, and Casinos, Rock Shops and Online – anywhere in the world.

More details for applicants interested in working for Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood will be released soon.

Learn more about Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood at https://rockcasino.hardrock.com/deadwood.

About Hard Rock®:

