SHEIN X HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ART DISCOVERY PROGRAM TO BRING FASHION AND ART TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES IN CELEBRATION OF ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, SHEIN , a global e-retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, will be hosting a block party to launch its second SHEIN X Art Discovery Project honoring AAPI artists and designers in the city of Houston, Texas.

SHEIN has commissioned five AAPI artists: Amol Saraf , Amy Malkan , Caroline Truong , Dandee Warhol and Davona Stimpson , who will unveil their murals to the public in the city of Houston. The artists are all a part of the brand's SHEIN X program , which gives indie designers and illustrators a platform to create and design. Through driving authenticity in the art industry and online sales to assist in revitalizing neighborhoods, empowering diverse communities and supporting artists by giving them a platform through mural art.

"We are thrilled that Mayor Turner and the city have welcomed SHEIN to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander month in the great city of Houston," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR for SHEIN. "We have a large community of AAPI designers and artists in our SHEIN X program and it is important for us to celebrate this cultural heritage past, present and future. With Asian-American and Pacific Islanders being the fastest growing demographic in Houston's suburbs, it felt natural to hold our next Art Discovery program here."

To celebrate, SHEIN and the city of Houston will host a block party with the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, with live music by The Beat's 93.7 DJ Supastar and Carmen Contreras, featuring:

A SHEIN Sample Sale Pop-up

Live DJ Sets by iHeartRadio's DJ Lezlee

Food Trucks

Local Vendors: Aquas, AtCha, Community Cloth, Ellicor, ICHIMARU, Mama Vann's, Natural Body Balms, OH MY GOG!, Raameen Artistry, The Bunny Tea and Too Chic & Cute

The free block party event will take place on Saturday, May 13, from 12pm to 8pm at Dun Huang Plaza, 9889 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX.



For more information please visit https://us.shein.com/campaign/artdiscoveryhouston .

ABOUT SHEIN X:

From just seven designers when the program launched in January 2021, the SHEIN X incubator program has grown to almost 3,000 designers and artists from around the world, launching more than 25,000 original creations. SHEIN has invested more than $55 million into the program and guides participants through the end-to-end process, from product development, to manufacturing, to marketing and supply chain logistics. Importantly, SHEIN X designers maintain ownership rights to their SHEIN X designs.

ABOUT SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global, integrated marketplace offering extended fashion and lifestyle shopping categories from SHEIN branded apparel to products from a global network of sellers, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, leveraging its industry-leading on-demand production methodology since 2012, for a smarter and more sustainable industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com .

