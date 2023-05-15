BambooHR Welcomes Ryan Packer as Chief Technology Officer

LINDON, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it has appointed Ryan Packer as Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Packer will unify BambooHR's technical functions as the organization scales, guide the company as it deploys disruptive new technologies such as AI, and translate technical ideas into business opportunities while leading BambooHR's best-in-class engineering talent and capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to join BambooHR, a company that's at a unique inflection point, with the opportunity to impact tens of thousands of companies and millions of people with tools that allow them to do great work," said Packer. "As CTO, I hope to help the organization balance delivery and execution with long term strategy and vision, building on the existing foundation with new technologies that will give HR and people leaders even more powerful tools to put their people strategy front and center."

Prior to joining BambooHR, Ryan spent 12 years at Adobe leading various engineering organizations. As VP of Engineering in Adobe's Experience Cloud, Ryan was responsible for a number of Adobe products, while leading a globally distributed team responsible for all software development and operations functions.

"As a product-led company, we have an exciting roadmap of product innovation and strong investment in AI that will give our customers a delightful all-in-one HR platform that works together, serving a broader customer base with flexible and extensible technology," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "In order to execute on these aggressive goals, we needed a leader with a combination of technical expertise and business acumen. Ryan brings the right experience, along with a passion for growing large teams and people, and enhancing BambooHR's employee-first culture."

With more than 30,000 customers, BambooHR leads the market with best-in-class solutions that, when combined in one platform, unlock workflows, data and insights that give leaders the tools to streamline operations and focus on strategic people priorities. Its HR software makes it easier for people leaders, managers, executives, and entrepreneurs to complete their foundational work, while also creating impactful employee experiences.

Packers' appointment follows several recent executive hires including Justin Judd as CFO, Brian Crofts as Chief Product Officer, and Anita Grantham as head of HR.

About BambooHR®

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

View original content:

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC