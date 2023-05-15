Namecoach Partners with P&G for 2023 APA Heritage Month Campaign to Foster Inclusivity and Celebrate Names

Campaign Leverages Namecoach's Namebadge Tool to Elevate the Importance of Names and Show How Pronunciation and Understanding Can Create a Larger Sense of Belonging for Everyone

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecoach , the technology company solving name mispronunciation in critical settings, today announced that it's providing its Namebadge tool to P&G's " The Name ," the second year of the company's APA Heritage Month Campaign.

APA Heritage Month, celebrated each May, honors the contributions and culture of Asian-Pacific Americans in the United States and aims to raise awareness about their rich history and diverse experiences.

"The Name" emphasizes that "belonging starts with a name." The campaign strives to elevate the importance of names and to show how pronunciation and understanding of the meaning of a name can create a larger sense of belonging for everyone.

Throughout the campaign, users can create their custom Namebadge that allows people to share the pronunciation of their name through a recording, share a picture of themselves on social media, and add transcriptions with the help of Namecoach. Once created, users can add their Namebadge to their email signature, social media, and other online profiles. Those who create their Namebadge are encouraged to share it on social media with the hashtag #OurNamesBelong.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with P&G on their 2023 APA Heritage Month Campaign. Namebadge is an excellent tool to help people share the correct pronunciation of their names and foster understanding and respect for the diverse cultures we celebrate during this month and beyond," said Praveen Shanbhag, CEO of Namecoach. "We believe that recognizing and honoring the uniqueness of each individual's name plays a significant role in creating a more inclusive society, and our partnership with P&G reaffirms that commitment to making a difference in people's lives."

To learn more about Namecoach, visit https://cloud.name-coach.com/ .

About Namecoach

Namecoach aims to solve the common problem of name mispronunciation. No matter your position within an organization, being on either end of a name mispronunciation doesn't exactly leave you with a good feeling. So, Namecoach provides a simple and effective solution: audio name pronunciations seamlessly integrated with your online tools to easily learn and remember how to say them - perfectly. Namecoach is useful in many critical professional settings such as higher education, business development, customer service, corporate diversity & inclusion, and recruitment & retention.

