Announcing PowerA's MOGA XP-Ultra Controller: The First Licensed Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, and Cloud Gaming

PowerA created the ultimate companion for multi-platform gaming! This premier wireless controller features a modular design and works interchangeably with Xbox consoles, PCs, Android mobile devices and select smart TVs.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, today launched its latest and greatest controller, The MOGA XP-Ultra Multi-Platform Wireless Controller for mobile, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. The uniquely designed and feature-packed controller is the first officially licensed wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S on the market that is engineered to be used for mobile gaming, PC, and Xbox consoles interchangeably.

PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra Controller for Xbox Series X|S, PC and Mobile Gaming. (PRNewswire)

The MOGA XP-Ultra is available now at PowerA.com, Amazon, and many major retailers where gaming accessories are sold for an MSRP of $129.99.

Play Your Way

MOGA XP-Ultra features an innovative 4-in-1 modular design that includes a compact mini-pad with crisp buttons, concave D-pad, impulse triggers, and more. It also has a full-sized detachable ergonomic grip that adds built-in rumble motors, two advanced mappable gaming buttons on the back, and a mobile gaming clip to attach a compatible mobile device.

Gamers can mix and match controller configurations with a variety of compatible platforms to play the way that works best for them and whatever environment they choose to game! The controller also features a rechargeable 2000 mAh battery for up to 60 hours of gameplay via Xbox Wireless protocol and up to 40 hours via Bluetooth®, so gamers can count on it lasting for the weekly commute or any extended trips.

The Go-to Companion for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow as gamers around the world are itching to play amazing content on multiple different platforms. Reaching over 120 million monthly active users in 2023, it is clear that cloud gaming's unique advantages will lead to continued growth and PowerA has worked with Xbox to create the perfect hardware to amplify this experience.

The MOGA XP-Ultra multi-platform gaming controller is thoughtfully designed to keep players in the game regardless of where they play. The controller can wirelessly connect to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 PCs, or use Bluetooth to connect with Android mobile devices and even certain compatible smart TVs. Gamers can take MOGA XP-Ultra with them and have the option to pick-up where they left off on Game Pass games in any room of the house or even on their commute into work.

Feature Packed for Any Gamer

The XP-Ultra is packed with features to elevate the gaming experience almost anywhere gamers play, some key features include:

4-in-1 modular design

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on the full-sized ergonomic grip

High-capacity rechargeable 2000 mAh battery for up to 60 hours of gameplay via Xbox Wireless protocol and up to 40 hours via Bluetooth

USB-C charging port that also allows for wired connectivity on console or PC

Impulse triggers

Dual analog sticks

Concave D-pad

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including The MOGA XP-Ultra, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com .

Find PowerA on Social

Facebook: PowerAExperience

Twitter: @PowerA

Instagram: @powera_gaming

YouTube: PowerAVideos

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PowerA