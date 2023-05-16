Choice Bank Hires Tom Jasper as Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer

Experienced leader brings deep expertise & strong record of performance in both national and regional banking

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Bank has hired Tom Jasper to serve as Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Jasper will be directly responsible for enhancing Choice's traditional banking business, including its financial services products in insurance, wealth management and mortgage banking. Additionally, he will have executive responsibilities over finance, accounting, marketing and communications.

"We are excited to have Tom join the Choice leadership team. I am looking forward to the results of his focused attention and execution on our growth initiatives at Choice. His arrival is well-timed as we look to grow our lending portfolio and expand our product offerings." said Brian L. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer.

"For the last eight years Choice has been improving its capabilities and expanding its fintech business partnerships that are solely focused on core deposit growth," added Johnson. "Our strategic objective is simple - to create a long-term funding advantage that enhances our regional lending business. It is imperative during this unique time in the banking industry that we capitalize on our core funding capabilities – and Tom is here to help us do just that."

Jasper has worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. He spent eighteen years at TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), the parent company at TCF Bank. He was Vice Chairman Chief Operating Officer at TCF when he departed the company in connection with its merger with Chemical Bank back in 2019. Over the last several years Jasper has been providing strategic advisory services to several national financial services organizations.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to join the leadership team at Choice Bank," said Jasper. "The organization has great momentum built on its unwavering commitment to deliver great outcomes for its customers. I look forward to collaborating with others, taking on new challenges and leaning into our strategic plans to deliver opportunities and growth."

About Choice

Choice Bank provides innovative financial solutions with a People First approach. Since its founding in 2001, Choice has grown to $4.95 billion in assets. Choice delivers a broad range of products & services and authentic community banking through a team of trusted advisors. Choice is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with 22 locations throughout Minnesota and North Dakota, and serves a broader customer base across the United States. For more on Choice visit www.bankwithchoice.com .

