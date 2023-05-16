DROP THE LOOK THE SECOND EPISODE OF YSL BEAUTÉ'S BOLD NEW MAKEUP SERIES GOES VIRAL

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, social media drives makeup trends and defines beauty in any given moment. From rebellious twists on the classic smokey eye to the latest underpainting techniques, these viral looks inspire followers to try their hand and wear them their own way.

LILA MOSS GETS STYLED IN THE YSL COUTURE SUMMER GLOW (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the ever-evolving nature of beauty and the endless creative possibilities makeup brings, this month YSL Beauté launched Drop The Look. The exclusive video series follows Global Beauty Director Tom Pecheux as he reimagines social media's most influential trends through a couture lens that can only be YSL Beauté.

Following the viral success of the first episode featuring Yasmin Finney, YSL Beauté gets ready to Drop The Look again with a fresh take on a Couture Summer Glow in a new video starring model Lila Moss.

In celebrating individuality and empowering viewers with inspirational makeup looks they can make their own, Drop The Look takes us behind the scenes with one of the world's most revered makeup artists as he shares an intimate conversation with an influencer. Get ready to press play. It's time to Drop The Look.

TOM PECHEUX DROPS THE LOOK

YSL'S GLOBAL BEAUTY DIRECTOR TURNS SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS INTO YSL SIGNATURES

One night in Paris in the 1980s, Tom Pecheux found himself in a nightclub talking to a girl training to be a makeup artist. The rest, as they say, is history…

Since his first big break working for makeup artist Linda Cantello and celebrated photographer Peter Lindbergh, Tom has spent three decades building a career as one of the top makeup artists in the world. Having become part of an avant-garde group of fashion and beauty pioneers, including Mario Testino, hair stylists Orlando Pita and Marc Lopez, and model Stella Tennant, Tom's work went on to appear in advertising campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as in magazines such as Vogue, W, V, Interview and Harper's Bazaar. Along with photographers like Paolo Roversi, Patrick Demarchelier, Craig McDean, Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, he is regarded today as a trailblazer for modern beauty.

As a rule-breaker and visionary, he shares a daring spirit with YSL Beauté – along with a deep respect for people and a desire to empower them with the confidence they need to express themselves freely – as nobody but themselves.

'The most beautiful makeup is there to give you an upgrade, not change who you are.' – Tom Pecheux.

THE SECOND IN A SERIES OF INSPIRATIONAL LOOKS

LILA MOSS GETS STYLED IN THE YSL COUTURE SUMMER GLOW

Inspired by this season's naturally glowing social media trend, Tom Pecheux reinterprets the look on Lila Moss in a way that's unmistakably YSL Beauté. Using the Beauty brand icons, Tom shows us how to create luminous skin with a hint of bronze, naturally–defined eyes and a peachy pop of color on the lips and cheeks.

The Couture Summer Glow was created using NU Bare Look Tint for a soft glow and 24–hour hydration. Tom also added Touche Éclat illuminating pen, then NU Halo Tint Highlighter in NU Gold beneath Lila's eyes and on the Cupid's bow. For a bronzed, contoured effect, he applied NU Halo Tint Highlighter in NU Bronze, then NU Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint in Pinch to the apples of the cheeks, blending all the products together seamlessly for a peachy natural glow. He followed with Lash Clash mascara in No. 1 Black on the top lashes, smudging a little onto the upper eyelid before applying Lash Clash mascara in No. 2 Brown to the lower lashes. To finish the look, Tom applied Rouge Volupté Shine Candy Glaze in No. 15 for a glossy summer lip finish.

"We're taking a look or an idea that already exists and giving it a couture YSL twist. These videos are an exciting way to discover new looks, learn new techniques and push the boundaries of who you are." – Tom Pecheux.

MEET LILA MOSS

A RISING GLOBAL STAR

With more than 493K followers on Instagram, 20 year–old model Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, is an undoubted rising star with global influence. Her naturally radiant beauty shines through, inspiring a new generation to embrace their individual beauty. As a multi-faceted creative, Moss is redefining conventional attitudes and brings a modern perspective to how we talk about beauty.

Having shot her first Vogue cover at the age of 19, Lila has also appeared in AnOther magazine and Dazed & Confused. She has also worked with globally renowned photographers such as David Sims, Steven Meisel and Tim Walker. All the while experiencing immense success at a young age, Moss is determined to encourage beauty lovers everywhere to allow their inner beauty to shine.

"Staying authentic to yourself and using makeup for self expression are two really important things to me so I was really happy to be a part of the YSL Beauty Drop The Look series; encouraging others to be their authentic selves. Working with Tom Pecheux was amazing and I can't wait to see all the new looks people try out." – Lila Moss.

Drop The Look episode 2, starring Tom Pecheux and Lila Moss, will be revealed on 15th of May. Further looks featuring a new ambassador will be dropped throughout the year to inspire everyone to push the boundaries of makeup creativity and express who they are.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté (PRNewswire)

