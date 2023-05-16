LIBERTY SPORTS GROUP PARTNERS WITH CHEQ TO ELEVATE THE GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Sports Group , the global sports management and venue consulting firm, has selected CHEQ , the leader in mobile and social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, to launch a next generation payments platform across its portfolio of sports and entertainment venues.

Liberty Sports Group x CHEQ (PRNewswire)

CHEQ AND LIBERTY SPORTS GROUP HAVE TEAMED UP TO ENHANCE THE GAME DAY EXPERIENCE

The first project between the two companies will bring a brand-new point of sale and mobile ordering experience to Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, MA this spring. The platform will include multiple fan touchpoints, highlighted by self-service kiosks and mobile pick up points to increase ordering efficiencies and decrease line wait times. Fans also have the option to download the CHEQ app and send food, beverages, and merchandise to their friends through CHEQ's social gifting marketplace.

"We are constantly seeking out the best new technology for our venue partners," stated Nick Desrosiers, Managing Partner at Liberty Sports Group. "Our collaboration with CHEQ significantly upgrades our tech stack, and we are thrilled to work together in delivering amazing fan experiences for all to enjoy."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder, Jake Stone added, "We're excited to partner with Liberty Sports Group to drive innovative fan experiences at sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues. We look forward to launching in Massachusetts and continuing to provide unique opportunities for seamless engagement."

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

About Liberty Sports Group

Liberty Sports Group is your go-to for exceptional sports and entertainment experiences. We provide bespoke solutions that exceed expectations, delivering unforgettable events. Our 360-degree service offers comprehensive solutions, including planning, sales, partnerships, hospitality, merchandise, venue design, management, and technology. Our team of experts collaborates to tailor each project to our clients' specific needs. We work globally with a range of organizations and venues, utilizing our extensive industry knowledge to create innovative solutions. At LSG, we're dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and building lasting client relationships. Our passion, experience, and creativity drive us to deliver effective solutions that help our clients achieve their goals. www.libertysportsgrp.com

CHEQ Media Contact

Carma Connected

cheq@carmaconnected.com

Liberty Sports Group Media Contact

DCI Projects

media@dciprojects.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.