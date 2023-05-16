THE NATIONAL QUILT MUSEUM CELEBRATES 15 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF CONGRESSIONAL DESIGNATION

Museum to celebrate with special programming, exhibitions and opportunities to win prizes

PADUCAH, Ky., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Quilt Museum is celebrating the 15 Year Anniversary of a Congressional designation passed on May 17, 2008, making it the National Quilt Museum of the United States. It is the ONLY quilt museum designated by the United States Congress as "the nation's repository for the finest work by today's quilters."

National Quilt Museum Logo 2023 (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the National Quilt Museum will host special programming, exhibitions, and opportunities to win prizes all year long. "It is an honor and a privilege for The National Quilt Museum to commemorate the national designation," shares Matt Collinsworth, National Quilt Museum CEO. "This year's special exhibits are extraordinary and will showcase some of the most exquisite work by today's quilters in the museum's permanent collection."

The National Quilt Museum is a 501c3 nonprofit organization primarily funded by individuals and organizations passionate about quilting and the arts. It is located at 215 Jefferson Street and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets may be purchased upon arrival at the front desk, and complimentary parking is available on site. Admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. Those seeking additional information may visit quiltmuseum.org or call 270-442-8856.

