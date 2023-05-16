STX Beef Co. Announces Purchase of Missouri Prime Beef Packers, LLC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, STX Beef Company, LLC (STX) announced the purchase of Missouri Prime Beef Packers. STX will take over operatorship immediately.

Missouri Prime Beef Packers is located approximately 20 miles north of Springfield in Pleasant Hope, Missouri. The plant, which sits on 256 acres, currently processes approximately 750 head of cattle per day in its 88,000 square foot facility.

"STX prides itself on taking care of our customers while offering customized solutions, and developing long-lasting commercial relationships," Terry Maul, STX Beef Company CEO said. "Missouri is home to a thriving beef industry, and we will be focused on delivering reliable service and dependable products to our customers."

STX is a JDH Capital company based in Corpus Christi, Texas, that currently operates a 250,000 square foot facility that processes over 1,000 head of cattle per day.

STX Beef Company is a portfolio company of JDH Capital and is located in Corpus Christi. STX offers a comprehensive product line, including a consistent supply of boxed beef across USDA Prime, Choice, Select, Ground Beef and Export products.

JDH Capital is a private investment firm based in Houston, TX. JDH Capital engages in a wide range of investment activities including private equity and structured debt across multiple industries. It has partnered with numerous portfolio companies to provide growth capital or assist with special situations.

