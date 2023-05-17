ACE Cash Express Teams Up with The Humane Society Raising Over $75,000 to End Suffering for All Animals

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is a valued ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand , charity partner. Last year, the Flare Account® Humane Society of the United States Debit Card1 and Porte's™ DoorToChange2 charitable giving program raised $75,372.

Populus Financial Groups presents a $75,372 donation to Kristie Tanner, Director of Business Partnerships at the Humane Society of the United States (PRNewswire)

The Humane Society of the United States fights the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Through their rescue, response, and sanctuary work, as well as other hands-on animal care services, they help thousands of animals every year. HSUS fights all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind their name: a humane society.

"The Humane Society of the United States is thankful for the continued support from the Chip in for Charity program, which is helping us continue our mission to fight for all animals," said Kristie Tanner, Director of Business Partnerships for the Humane Society of the United States.

This year, Populus Financial Group visited the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, a world-renowned animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas Black Beauty Ranch has 1,400 acres and is home to nearly 650 domestic and exotic animals, many of whom have been rescued from near-death situations.

"We are proud to support the Humane Society again this year," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Caring for animals in crisis and ending cruel animal practices is something that really resonates with our customers and employees."

For more information about the Flare Account, visit www.flareaccount.com. For information about Porte™ #Door to Change charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

ACE Cash Express donates $0.05 for each $100.00 in debit card purchase transactions (net of refunds and chargebacks) made with a Humane Society of the United States branded debit card associated with a Flare Account® to the Humane Society of the United States, Inc, a 501(c)(3) organization.

After selecting a charity through your Mobile App, Populus Financial Group will donate an amount equal to 0.05% of every debit card purchase transaction, subject to certain terms and conditions described in the mobile app, made with your Porte Debit Card to a charity selected by you through the Mobile App.

The Flare Account® is a demand deposit account established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, and the Flare Account Debit Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Netspend is a service provider to Pathward, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

Porte is a deposit account established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC, and the Porte Debit Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787. Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About the Humane Society of the United States

We fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, we take on puppy mills, factory farms, the fur trade, trophy hunting, animal cosmetics testing and other cruel industries. We rescue and care for thousands of animals every year through our Animal Rescue Team's work and other hands-on animal care services. We fight all forms of animal cruelty to achieve the vision behind our name: A humane society. For more information, please visit https://www.humanesociety.org/.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

