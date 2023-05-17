AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2023 RESEARCH ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

JON M. HANIFIN, MD 2023 RECIPIENT OF DAVID MARTIN CARTER MENTOR AWARD

MASAYUKI AMAGAI, MD, PhD 2023 RECIPIENT OF GEORGE W. HAMBRICK AWARD

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced the recipients of the 2023 David Martin Carter Mentor Award, 2023 George W. Hambrick Award, and the 2023 Research Achievement Awards at the International Societies for Investigative Dermatology (ISID) in Tokyo, Japan.

For over three decades, ASA's David Martin Carter Mentor Award has honored members of the dermatology community who have the same vision as the late Dr. David Martin Carter. Dr. Carter was an inspiration to dermatologists, investigators, and medical students throughout the world. Dr. Carter and ASA's late founder, Dr. George Hambrick, worked tirelessly to lead ASA to the forefront of dermatological organizations and become leaders in defeating melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases. This is the first year ASA has presented the George W. Hambrick Award.

"ASA is honored to recognize Dr. Hanifin and Dr. Amagai and all the 2023 Research Achievement Award recipients for their tireless efforts in the field of dermatology. Their work is vital to finding long-sought-after cures," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA.

Jon M. Hanifin, MD of the Oregon Health and Sciences University, was honored with the 2023 David Martin Carter Mentor Award. Dr. Hanifin is an international lecturer and recognized expert in the research and treatment of atopic dermatitis and has directed various national and international symposiums on this subject. He is a valued member of the research community, respected for his investigations into the clinical, biological, and genetic aspects of atopic diseases, as well as other allergic and inflammatory conditions.

The inaugural 2023 George W. Hambrick Award was presented to Masayuki Amagai, MD, PhD of Keio University School of Medicine. Dr. Amagai is the Professor and Chair in the Department of Dermatology at Keio University School of Medicine since 2005, and Vice President for Research at Keio University since 2021. Dr. Amagai's clinical and research interests center on autoimmune and allergic skin diseases, skin barrier, and skin immunology. Specifically, he has been studying on the pathophysiological mechanisms of pemphigus, peripheral tolerance, the skin barrier homeostasis, and the impact of impaired skin barrier on the onset of atopic dermatitis and other allergic disorders.

"We were honored to present the 2023 awards to an international group of the most accomplished, dermatologic researchers at the International Societies for Investigative Dermatology in Tokyo, Japan. The conference brought together some of the finest and most esteemed dermatologists in the world," remarked Dr. David A. Norris, President of ASA.

ASA's Research Achievement Awards were instituted in 1989 to help identify established scientists in investigative dermatology and cutaneous biology. This year, ASA recognized those who have greatly advanced work related to autoimmunity and inflammation skin disorders, skin cancer and melanoma, psoriasis, vitiligo and pigment cell disorders, public policy and medical education, discovery, and translational research.

The following Research Achievement Awards were presented:

2023 Research Achievement Award in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Skin Disorders

Kenji Kabashima, MD, PhD

Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine

2023 Research Achievement Award in Skin Cancer and Melanoma

Jean Y. Tang, MD, PhD

Stanford University

2023 Research Achievement Award in Psoriasis

Bruce E. Strober, MD, PhD, FAAD

Clinical Professor, Yale University

2023 Research Achievement Award in Vitiligo and Pigment Cell Disorders

Anand Ganesan, MD, PhD

University of California, Irvine

2023 Research Achievement Award in Public Policy and Medical Education

Ponciano (Chito) Cruz, MD

University of Texas Southwestern

2023 Research Achievement Award in Discovery

Keisuke (Chris) Nagao, MD, PhD

National Institutes of Health

2023 Research Achievement Award in Translational Research

Aimee S. Payne, MD, PhD

University of Pennsylvania

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty-six years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

