IDB Lab Forum Showcases Innovation and Technology in Development

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its innovation laboratory, IDB Lab, the Inter-American Development Bank Group will hold the second edition of IDB Lab Forum in Bogotá, Colombia, on June 13 and 14. The event themes are financing and the promotion of entrepreneurial ecosystems.

This high-level international meeting seeks to improve the quality of life Latin America and the Caribbean citizens through innovation and technology. Entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, accelerators, and other actors in the innovation ecosystem will meet to take advantage of business opportunities, discover trends, identify talent, and launch new initiatives.

The event's agenda highlights the importance of financing early-stage innovation and the development of entrepreneurial ecosystems to foster new solutions for the region's major economic and social issues, incorporating gender, diversity, climate, and biodiversity concerns throughout the discussion.

The forum will include the participation of the IDB President, Ilan Goldfajn; the Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism of Colombia, Germán Umaña; Ramiro López Ghio, the IDB Group's representative in Colombia, and includes more than 80 prominent speakers and panelists.

This year, the event is part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of IDB Lab, "which is in full evolution to become the first innovation hub for development in the region," according to Irene Arias, CEO of IDB Lab. "IDB Lab Forum is a space that highlights this new role; in it, we offer a unique platform to connect and generate exchanges between entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, accelerators and public entities, among other innovation actors," she concludes.

IDB Lab Forum will include WeXchange, a pioneer in promoting female entrepreneurship in Latin America and the Caribbean in STEM. The event will feature fifteen innovative entrepreneurs from the region selected from over 300 applicants to present their companies to potential investors for funding opportunities.

About IDB Lab

IDB Lab is the innovation laboratory of the IDB Group, the leading source of development finance and know-how for improving lives in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). The purpose of IDB Lab is to drive innovation for inclusion in the region by mobilizing financing, knowledge, and connections to test early-stage solutions with the potential to transform the lives of vulnerable populations affected by economic, social, and/or environmental factors. Since 1993 IDB Lab has approved more than US$ 2 billion in projects deployed across 26 LAC countries. www.idblab.org

