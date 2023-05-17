SullivanCotter Launches New C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group

Partnering with the world's most impactful organizations to navigate people and culture solutions

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and data products for the health care industry and nonprofit sector, has launched its C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group, forming a distinct business whose mission is to partner with the world's most impactful nonprofit organizations to navigate people and culture solutions.

According to the National Council of Nonprofits, America's 1.3 million nonprofits play a fundamental role in creating more equitable and thriving communities, fostering civic engagement and leadership, driving economic growth and strengthening the fabric of society. Largely due to the significant wage gap that exists between for-profit and nonprofit employers, nonprofits have historically struggled to attract and retain high-performing leaders and staff. This can negatively impact retention, limit which individuals can afford to work at nonprofits and even reduce the health and diversity of employees. C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group was formed to foster change in the nonprofit sector.

Nonprofits require specialized expertise

SullivanCotter has worked with tax-exempt organizations within and outside health care for more than 30 years and is widely recognized as the leader in workforce performance consulting and data solutions. Although the demand for specialized services and support for 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) institutions has rapidly increased, strategies for compensation and other workforce rewards have not advanced alongside this demand.

"With a heightened interest in addressing pay equity, building equitable workplace strategies and advancing important diversity and inclusion initiatives, many of our nonprofit clients are early adopters keen on paving the way. As a result, SullivanCotter's Not-for-Profit Practice was thriving, and we believe that building a separate entity devoted exclusively to partnership and guidance in this sector will help more organizations propel their mission forward," said Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter.

Grounded in 100+ years of collective expertise in compensation and total rewards, regulatory compliance, talent management and equitable workplace strategies across all industries, C3 combines boutique attentiveness and an unparalleled nonprofit focus built on the proven, longstanding resources of SullivanCotter.

"We've served nonprofit clients outside of the health care industry for decades and we're thrilled to be moving forward as a new and dedicated entity, continuing to provide the world's most impactful organizations with best-in-class strategies, resources and insights. Our vision is to lead with purpose, embrace our clients' missions as our own and help them implement meaningful change designed to optimize the workforce and accelerate impact," said Nanci Hibschman, Managing Principal and Division Leader, C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group.

C3 will serve private and community foundations, charities and service organizations, policy, advocacy and research institutes, colleges and universities, arts and cultural organizations and more.

For more information on C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group visit us at www.C3NonprofitConsulting.com or contact us at 888.739.7039.

About C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group

C3 Nonprofit Consulting Group is an advisory services firm focused exclusively on helping nonprofit organizations unleash the full potential of their people. We partner with nonprofits to design competitive compensation and rewards programs, build equitable workplace strategies and implement talent programs designed to propel their missions forward. C3 is here to help the nonprofit workforce thrive.

