Visteon Showcases Complete Lineup of Cockpit Solutions at Auto Shanghai 2023

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon showcased its complete lineup of cockpit solutions created by integrating the latest chip technologies and visual functions at Auto Shanghai 2023, including the industry-leading SmartCore™ cockpit domain controller, in-car display solutions and the latest R&D achievements in the field of electrification transformation.

As a leader in providing advanced display technologies with high perceptual quality for automotive cockpits, Visteon's unique display technologies offer advanced solutions capable of supporting the layout and shape requirements of smart cockpits with features like image enhancement, low power consumption local dimming, and high-performance active privacy. The Lightscape® Panorama display, which won the CES 2023 Innovation Award, also made its debut in China, garnering much attention from the industry.

In the section of the booth devoted to electrification technologies that will enable OEMs to create the most efficient grid-to-cell electric system, Visteon's display included its EdgeAware battery management system and second-generation wireless battery management system.

"During the next stage of our roadmap, Visteon plans to further develop its R&D capability in China," said Wei Wei, Managing Director of Visteon China. "The technology center opened in Wuhan last year will focus on new technology development to better meet local needs of the Chinese market. We will also apply new technologies to the global market, leading Visteon's global electrification transformation. Driven by intelligent innovations and led by technological products, Visteon will drive the future of mobility and commence a new electrification journey."

