Cruise Specialists is Hosting Holland America's 2025 Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyages

Four-month roundtrip cruises from Fort Lauderdale visit dozens of ports around the world, offering passengers a chance to see the world from Ft. Lauderdale.

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Specialists, a leader in world cruises for over 35 years, announced it will be hosting Holland America Line's 2025 Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyages, four-month roundtrip cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale that provide an unforgettable opportunity to visit iconic landmarks and natural wonders around the world.

The 133-day Pole-to-Pole Grand Voyage departs January 25 and returns June 7, visiting 68 ports in 28 countries on five continents. Cruise Specialists' experienced hosts Steve and Wendy Bodenheimer will take part in the journey, which offers diversity in its itinerary and an excellent combination of sea and port days on the right-sized Volendam. Highlights include visiting 12 of the hosts' 13 favorite ports known for their spectacular beauty, extraordinary people and unique things to see and do.

The 124-day Grand World Cruise departs January 4 and returns May 9, stopping at 46 ports in 32 countries on six continents on the 1,964-passenger Zuiderdam. Cruise Specialists' Tom Mullen will be the host. Tom knows the world, having sailed on over 40 world cruises, and warmly cares for Cruise Specialists guests throughout the voyage.

"We're very excited about the Pole-to-Pole Grand Voyage, which is a brand-new itinerary and the iconic World Cruise," said Annie Scrivanich, Senior Vice President, Cruise Specialists, which is part of Travel Leaders Group. "Both of these cruises are journeys of a lifetime, offering passengers a chance to delve deeply into different cultures, and enjoy the comfort of sailing in a hosted group."

Consumers who book their trip with Cruise Specialists receive complimentary amenities. They include a voyage host, pre-cruise overnight hotel stay in Fort Lauderdale, pre-cruise transportation from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the pier, bon voyage cocktail party and dinner, generous shipboard credit, private onboard events and gatherings, custom keepsake gifts and exclusive shore excursions, including hosted small-group travel.

