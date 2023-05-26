This Week in Consumer News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Americans' snack preferences and the top toy picks for summer.
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- LeBron James Joins Taco Bell's Effort to Free "Taco Tuesday" for Everyone
"'Taco Tuesday' is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody," says LeBron James. "'Taco Tuesdays' create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it's a celebration that nobody should own."
- Savoring the Summer: U.S. Snack Index Reveals Key Insights for a Worry-Free and Memorable Season "Americans snack more in the summer, whether they're inside, outdoors, or on the move. From boosting road trip morale to complementing an outdoor potluck, today's data confirms the integral role that snacks will play in many of this season's shared moments and activities."
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Steps Back in Time with 90's Retro Collection: Designed for an Americana Summer
The Americana-inspired collection includes graphic-print tanks, cropped shirts, boat shorts, a bucket hat, duffel bag, and more, all featuring shades of red, white, and blue. The line is sure to bring 90s nostalgia to everyone with vintage-inspired outdoor gear and games.
- Stephen Curry Launches Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Years in the making, this highly anticipated, fine-aged bourbon will be released worldwide in May at The Boone County Distilling Co. following the inaugural bottling.
- 7-Eleven, Inc.'s Operation Chill® Program Returns for the 28th Consecutive Year
Now in its 28th year, Operation Chill allows law enforcement officers to create positive connections by awarding a coupon to kids they see doing good deeds or exhibiting positive behavior – which can be redeemed for a free small Slurpee® drink at any participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, or Stripes® store.
- Toy Association & Clamour Unveil Influencers' Top Toy Picks for Spring & Summer '23
"The 'Best of Spring & Summer 2023 Influencer Choice List' offers families a trusted selection of top toys, from active outdoor toys and travel-ready games to creative toys that will keep young minds engaged over summer break," said Kristin Morency Goldman, senior advisor of strategic communications at The Toy Association.
- McDonald's Celebrates the Wavemaker in All of Us with "The Little Mermaid" Happy Meal
From recalling their first viewing of the classic film to celebrating the 2023 live-action cast with collectible toys, fans of all ages can find something uniquely special for them in this Happy Meal.
- Chipotle Announces Partnership with Capcom's Street Fighter™ 6 and Exclusive Experiences for the Fighting Game Community (FGC)
Players can earn Fighter Coins, in-game premium currency, with digital orders on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange for a limited time.
- Chef Lorena Garcia, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Rowland and More Join No Kid Hungry to Help Connect Kids to Free Summer Meals
Parents, grandparents and caregivers can simply text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 304-304 or visit NoKidHungry.org/WhatsApp to find sites serving free meals in their neighborhood.
- The House of Suntory Proudly Celebrates 100 Years of Pioneering Japanese Spirit
In honor of this centennial, the House releases a Suntory Anniversary Tribute as imagined by Academy Award-winning Director Sofia Coppola and starring Actor Keanu Reeves, as well as exclusive 100th anniversary editions of its world-renowned whiskies.
- America's Greatest Donuts Have Been Determined Just in Time for National Donut Day
Now in its second year, America's Greatest Donuts Contest had nearly 500 shops nominated, over 200 were put up to vote and over 22,000 votes were cast, an almost 3x increase from 2022.
- Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty Announces Strategic Investment with Sandbridge Capital
From color cosmetics to treatment and complexion products, the clean, vegan, and cruelty-free brand offers an inclusive range of shades and products accessible to all and is newly PETA certified.
Can't-Miss Earnings
In addition to these popular releases, quarterly results for Lowe's and DICK's Sporting Goods crossed the wire this week.
Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.
