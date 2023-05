IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming June 2023 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in upcoming investor relations events.

Barclays Lunchtime Biotech Fireside Chat Series

Thursday, June 1st, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata , Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Peter Lawson , D.Phil. Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst

2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata , Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Maury Raycroft , Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, June 15th, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata , Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Corinne Jenkins , Vice President, Equity Research, Biotechnology

A live audio webcast of conference events, as permitted by conference host, will be available at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 9, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

Chief Financial Officer

investor@ideayabio.com

