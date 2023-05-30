Vistra Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report Highlighting Continued Responsible Transformation & Decarbonization

IRVING, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) recently published its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued efforts to play a key role in a responsible energy transition, deliver innovative solutions for its retail electricity customers, and grow an inclusive company culture that attracts top industry talent.

"Our industry witnessed an enormous amount of change in 2022, and Vistra was able to navigate the opportunities and challenges by staying true to our strategic roadmap – executing the plans and commitments that make our company a resilient enterprise," said Jim Burke, Vistra president & CEO. "By pairing a sharp focus on delivering reliable, affordable electricity to our customers with the exciting growth of our zero-carbon generation portfolio, Vistra is uniquely positioned to play a key role the energy transition and expansion. The accomplishments in our annual sustainability report underscore a commitment to our employees, the communities we serve, and minimizing the impact of our operations on the environment."

Select 2022 highlights include:

Environmental Stewardship

Achieved 75% of our 2030 target of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 60% (compared to a 2010 baseline year); expect to achieve 80% of 2030 target by year-end 2023

Continued focus on water conservation and recycling at Vistra power plants, achieving target to consume less than 2% of the water withdrawn for plant operations

2022 Texan by Nature 20 designation: for the third year in a row, Vistra was recognized for its demonstrative commitment to conservation and sustainability by the conservation non-profit Texan by Nature

Strategy & Innovation

Advanced the transformation of our zero-carbon generation portfolio by bringing online more than 400 megawatts of solar and energy storage in Texas and the announced expansion of the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility

Continued decarbonization strategy with the retirement of three coal plants – two in Illinois and one in Ohio – totaling 2,887 MW; with these closures, Vistra has de-commissioned more than 15,000 MW of coal and gas plants since 2010

Introduced TXU Energy Free EV Miles, an innovative, market-first plan that allows customers to charge their electric vehicles for free

DEI & Human Capital Management

Launched an online Learning Management System with courses on diversity, leadership development, and more, available to all employees

Continued to develop inclusive leaders and strengthen their professional skills through company's formal mentoring program, which is open to all employees, and through external diversity training for managers to vice presidents

Maintained 13 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and held strategy sessions for officers and executive sponsors to increase ERG impact across the business

Centralized internship program within DEI to ensure a diverse pool of interns, from large and small colleges, first-generation and female-focused programs, and diverse degree programs

Safety and Health

Operated for a third year in a row without any serious injuries to Vistra employees or site contractors

Completed nearly 46,000 safety training courses and 52,000 proactive safety engagements across the fleet

Increased the number of power plants to 14 that have earned the Voluntary Protection Program Star designation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for superior demonstration of effective safety and health management systems and for maintaining injury and illness rates below the national averages for our industry

Supporting Our Communities and Customers

Provided $5.6 million in bill-payment assistance to Vistra retail customers through our Energy Aid program

Invested in the communities where we live and work with $2.3 million in donations to non-profit organizations supporting critical needs, programs that grow state and local economies, and programs and scholarships that build skills in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)

Donated $2 million in Vistra's third year of a five-year, $10 million commitment to support organizations focused on advancing economic and educational opportunities in minority and underserved communities

Raised $1.8 million through our United Way and Energy Aid giving campaign, through employee donations and a corporate match

Responsible Business Practices

Hired a dedicated team member focused on supplier sustainability engagement; increased the number of suppliers reporting their ESG performance from 67 to 109, representing 48% of Vistra's spend

Named as a Forefront 50 Top Corporation by the National Minority Development Council for working to create greater economic access and equity

Ranked #1 for shareholders and governance in the utilities industry by JUST Capital and its media partner CNBC for a commitment to serving workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders

Received a perfect score on Disability:IN's Disability Equality Index and recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion

Advanced partnership with Department of Defense Skillbridge to provide internships to servicemen and women preparing to retire from military service and enter the workforce

Vistra's 2022 sustainability report adheres to the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks. The report also includes Vistra's voluntary annual report of its employee political action committee contributions, corporate contributions, and dues to trade organizations, which are in the appendix. For additional information about Vistra's 2022 ESG performance and to download a copy of the report, please visit vistracorp.com/sustainability.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving approximately 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

