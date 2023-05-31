DISH Media Brings Linear TV to the Digital Ad Marketplace with DISH Connected™

DISH Connected™ blends Connected TV (CTV) and linear addressable TV advertising in an important step forward for programmatic advertising.

Advertisers can now complement their CTV buys on SLING TV with access to premium DISH TV inventory.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Media , leaders in impression-based TV advertising, today launched DISH Connected™, a first-of-its-kind solution that allows DISH TV's live linear inventory to be programmatically executed. This groundbreaking solution delivers real-time, targeted advertisements to internet-connected DISH set-top boxes, providing advertisers access to DISH inventory in the same manner as a SLING TV campaign.

"Marketing dollars continue to shift more towards the most effective and efficient solutions that allow for optimal targeting and full campaign measurement," said Kevin Arrix, SVP, DISH Media. "DISH Connected™ is the latest example of how technology can resolve traditional TV's inefficiencies and puts DISH Media at the forefront in driving more accountable, impression-based buying."

Advertisers are now able to programmatically transact on premium DISH set-top box inventory through private auctions set up with demand-side platforms (DSP) like The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, as well as the sell-side platform (SSP) Magnite. As viewers watch content on their DISH internet-connected set-top boxes, advertisers can bid on and deliver advertisements to them in real-time. This allows advertisers to extend their reach to an expanded footprint and to make a single buy programmatically across both SLING and DISH inventory.

CTV ad spend continues to surge and with this new effort DISH Media combines CTV and linear advertising accessibility, delivering new inventory, expanded reach, and added scale to advertisers like Horizon Media, Havas Media, Stagwell and Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media.

"We continue to place a strong emphasis on programmatic advertising, recognizing it as a powerful tool for delivering targeted and effective ad campaigns," said Alexander Stone, SVP, Advanced Video & Agency Partnerships, Horizon Media. "Having invested heavily in programmatic buying across premium CTV inventory, we're excited to take advantage of this new offering from DISH Media. DISH Connected™ allows us to open up a larger inventory pool for our clients, making the buying experience more accessible than before."

Accessing programmatic ad inventory is easy and familiar for digital buyers. DISH Connected™ introduces a new set of impressions to the market, giving advertisers a new opportunity to capture premium live inventory with programmatic efficiency.

"Magnite has long worked closely with streaming platforms, like SLING TV, to provide the industry with a single touchpoint for execution across the entirety of the premium ecosystem," said Matt McLeggon, Senior Vice President, Advanced Solutions at Magnite. "The addition of linear television inventory to the platform through DISH Media's breakthrough offering, DISH Connected™, gives buyers the ability to reach their most valuable audiences holistically, regardless of how they consume their content. The programmatic automation of convergent television advertising will allow buyers and sellers alike to unify end-to-end campaign planning, execution, and measurement, accessible through Magnite."

"Linear media buys have historically used endemic metrics to inform their decisioning," said Verna De Jesus, Vice President of CTV, The Trade Desk. "Now with DISH Media creating this innovative solution, media buyers can use today's advanced data ecosystem – including a brand's first party data – to make the most informed buy possible on linear TV. As the level of impressions scales through tools such as DISH Connected™, consumers will enjoy a better ad experience that is more consistent with their streaming counterparts."

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and SLING TV while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and SLING TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit media.dish.com .

