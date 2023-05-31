Drata Adds Jerry Rice and Coleen Coolidge to Drataverse Guest Speaker Lineup

The new additions will feature an engaging fireside chat along with closing remarks to round out the inaugural event

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice and Former Segment and Twilio CISO Coleen Coolidge will join the guest speaker lineup for the company's inaugural user and compliance summit: Drataverse. The event will be held at The Midway in San Francisco, California on June 22, 2023.

Drata corporate logo (PRNewsfoto/Drata Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver in football history, Jerry Rice spent 20 years in the NFL, earning incredible accolades such as three Super Bowl championships and Super Bowl MVP recognition, and currently holds a myriad of league-leading records, including most career receptions and touchdowns. Rice will join Drata Co-Founder and CEO Adam Markowitz in a fireside chat at Drataverse, for a conversation on what it takes to drive success and create a legacy.

Coleen Coolidge is a powerhouse in the Information Security space with decades of experience leading holistic security programs, especially building security and GRC teams from the ground up. She's previously served as CISO for notable companies such as Segment and Twilio, and is now an investor with Silicon Valley CISO Investments (SVCI), as well as an advisor to early startups. Coolidge will deliver a presentation as part of the event's closing remarks, focused on the future of Information Security's accessibility and transparency to all.

"The inaugural Drataverse summit is our way of bringing together the many faces of security, GRC, and IT, and we wanted presentations and keynotes that will galvanize this community," said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata. "Attendees can anticipate insightful and inspiring conversations from our guest speakers for what we see as a momentous event for Drata's customers."

To register and find out more information on Drataverse, please visit: drataverse.com .

About Drata

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

Media Contact

Sophia Hatef

Drata

sophia@drata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Drata Inc.