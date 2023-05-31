Integrum Exceeds Target for Inaugural Fund with $1.1 Billion in Commitments

Integrum will deploy capital across technology-enabled service companies in the insurance, business services, fintech and payments, and traditional financial services sectors.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrum, an investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled service companies, today announced it has completed fundraising for its inaugural fund, Integrum Capital Partners LP (or the "Fund") at $1.1 billion, exceeding the Fund's original target. This amount excludes related co-investment vehicles that provide the Fund capacity to invest additional capital.

The fund received strong support from an international group of high-quality institutional investors, including pension funds, wealth managers, insurance companies, consultants, family offices, foundations, and funds of funds.

"The tremendous demand for our inaugural fund reflects the excellent relationships we have built with our limited partners across the globe," said Richard Kunzer, co-founder of Integrum. "We truly value the support, confidence, and trust that our investors have placed in us, particularly in an uncertain economic period and in a challenging fundraising environment."

Investments in the Fund will advance Integrum's partnerships with leading companies in the financial and business services sectors. Integrum is led by a proven team of professionals who bring together diverse and complementary skillsets, experiences, and relationships. The firm is powered by the team's conviction that partnering with management teams to invest behind technology and talent can create meaningful and differentiated opportunity.

"Our vision to bring together a group of experienced executives to drive value through a focused investment approach has resonated with investors and with management partners. Our early success in identifying and investing behind great managers and well-positioned companies gives us confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong returns for our investment partners," said Integrum co-founder Tagar Olson.

The new funding will allow Integrum to continue executing on its differentiated approach to value creation, investing behind innovation and talent to produce sustainable organic growth, and establishing strong partnerships with management teams. Since 2022, the Fund has announced investments in four companies: USI Insurance Services , Evertree Insurance , Strategic Risk Solutions, and MerchantE . MerchantE was sold to a strategic acquirer in November 2022 .

"We look forward to leveraging decades of combined investing and operational sector expertise to craft and maintain a high-conviction portfolio of resilient, successful, durable businesses across priority sub-sectors," said Ursula Burns, co-founder of Integrum. "We came together as friends and peers to build an investing firm we feel good about. With a team of 22 talented individuals and the support of our LPs, we are now poised and ready for the future."

About Integrum

Integrum is an investment firm focused on partnering with technology-enabled services companies in the financial and business services sectors. The firm was founded by a team of proven leaders with a vision to build a different type of investing platform benefiting from their diverse and complementary backgrounds and vast relationship network.

Integrum's approach is to build a concentrated portfolio of high-conviction investments leveraging the team's deep sector expertise and relationships.

Integrum aims to accelerate growth through investments in technology and other forms of innovation, and by partnering with management teams to enhance access to talent, relationships, and capabilities.

For more information on Integrum please visit www.integrum.us .

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

pro-integrum@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Integrum Holdings LP