Pinetree Therapeutics Announces Two Appointments to Strengthen its Scientific Leadership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinetree Therapeutics, Inc. ("Pinetree" or the "Company"), an emerging and award winning biotechnology company pioneering next generation targeted protein degraders (TPD) to overcome the shortcomings of existing therapies, today announced the addition of Pamela A. Trail, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board as well as the appointment of John Majercak, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Trail is an internationally recognized expert in oncology drug research and development with over 35 years of experience including antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific T cell engagers, immunomodulatory antibodies, tumor-directed immune modulators and small molecule drugs.

Her work has led to multiple IND filings and four approved oncology drugs. Dr. Trail has published extensively and is a co-inventor on multiple small molecule and biologic based patents. Dr. Trail has held senior leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, Seattle Genetics, MedImmune, Regeneron and Molecular Partners.

Dr. Majercak has served in senior scientific and operational roles at BMS, Janssen, Boehringer-Ingelheim and Merck, among others. Over the last 25+ years Dr. Majercak focused heavily on the discovery and engineering of next-generation antibodies including bispecific and bi-paratopic antibodies and immunotoxins with an expertise in oncology and immuno-oncology indications. He has acquired vast experience leading cross-functional teams in pharma and biotech. Dr. Majercak is the inventor of multiple patents and author of dozens of peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Majercak completed his BA and PhD degrees from Rutgers University and served as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Novartis.

"We are delighted to bolster our scientific leadership team with the additions of Drs. Trail and Majercak," said Dr. Hojuhn Song, Founder and CEO of Pinetree. "Collectively, their dozens of years of leadership in successfully developing multiple clinical stage and commercialized oncology products will provide us uncommon experience and expertise in advancing Pinetree into this next stage of development."

"I am pleased to join the Scientific Advisory Board at Pinetree Therapeutics at this exciting time", said Dr. Trail. "The novel platforms at Pinetree Therapeutics provide unique opportunities to develop therapeutics for treatment of diseases with high unmet medical need."

Dr. Majercak added, "I am thrilled to join Pinetree Therapeutics to help bring new treatment options to cancer patients. Pinetree's AbReptor™ platform is a truly unique 'Receptor Degrader' approach. Through the safe and validated mechanism of therapeutic antibody design, we can selectively target and remove disease associated receptors from cancer cells."

Established to combat drug resistance in oncology and beyond, Pinetree's platform technology AbReptor™ is a first and best-in-class, transformative and modular bi-specific and multi-specific antibody platform designed to target-degrade membrane-bound and extracellular proteins. AbReptor™ works by co-engaging a surface-receptor or extracellular protein of interest together with another proprietary receptor target. Since its founding in 2019 Pinetree's R&D efforts have brought about several compelling pre-clinical programs including lead asset PTX-299, a bispecific antibody candidate that holds promise as a first and best-in-class treatment for EGFR-driven cancers and is currently in IND-enabling toxicology studies.

