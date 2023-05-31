SCIENTIFIC GAMES WELCOMES CHRISTINE WECHSLER AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF PUBLIC POLICY AND GOVERNMENT

ATLANTA, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces Christine M. Wechsler as the company's new Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs. She joins a team of government affairs, public policy and advocacy professionals to support Scientific Games' global business growth and further establish the company as the partner of choice for government-regulated lotteries to help drive maximum proceeds for lottery beneficiary funding.

Wechsler has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex legal issues for government clients and businesses. Before joining Scientific Games, she was a partner with Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP. Earlier in her career, Wechsler served as Executive Deputy General Counsel to the Governor in the Pennsylvania Governor's Office of General Counsel.

Jim Schultz, Executive Vice President, Global Public Policy and Government Affairs, said, "Scientific Games is dedicated to building and maintaining positive relationships with every governing body we serve. Christine's understanding of public policy from both the government and business perspectives will help maintain our industry-leading reputation. She brings legislative and advocacy expertise to the team that will help foster further growth in the iLottery space across the country."

Prior to her role with the Pennsylvania Governor's Office, Wechsler spent a decade as an Assistant District Attorney for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. In that role, she served as both Assistant Chief of the Policy and Legislation Unit and Legislative Liaison for the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

Wechsler holds a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University's Beasley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Classics from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Since 1973, Scientific Games provides games, technology, analytics and services to lotteries around the world. With 130 customers in 50 countries, the company has achieved numerous global certifications for corporate governance, quality, security, environmental and responsible gaming standards.

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

