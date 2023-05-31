Tenaya at Yosemite Set to Welcome Guests with Unique Seasonal Experiences

Inspired by the great outdoors, Tenaya at Yosemite introduces curated summer activities for every kind of traveler

FISH CAMP, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the summer season and nestled deep in the Sierra Nevada mountains, Tenaya at Yosemite is launching its seasonal summer calendar of activities inspired by the great outdoors.

Perfectly situated just outside Yosemite National Park and the Sierra National Forest, Tenaya is set to help guests curate their ultimate Yosemite experience. Offering a variety of modern and cozy lodging options and exclusive amenities, summer is the ideal time to visit as the warmer weather invite travelers to take in extraordinary surroundings through hiking, biking, a tailored Yosemite 360 vacation tour and more.

"Today's outdoor recreational guest is looking for genuine experiences that are personalized and meaningful," said Brett Archer, general manager of Tenaya at Yosemite. "We are so excited to welcome the summer season with curated activities perfect for a family getaway, a romantic escape or a solo adventure."

This season's activities include:

Light Up the Forest on a Guided Flashlight Tour: On a one-hour guided night hike, guests will be led through the seemingly enchanted forests, unveiled by the vibrant starlight found in the remote Yosemite Valley. The warm summer nights invite travelers to truly take in the distinct sights and sounds of the park at night, creating a memorable evening experience like no other.

Go for the Gold with Gold Panning: Guests can enjoy an activity that will take them back to the time of the California Gold Rush, panning the land for a variety of goodies such as minerals, gemstones, and gold.

Explore Archery: Tenaya at Yosemite's Sierra Mountain archery range offers anyone ages 5 and above the opportunity to safely develop or hone their skills and become masters at the bow.

Cycling in the High Sierras: Tenaya's proximity to the immense trail system in Sierra National Forest offers travelers access to some of the most scenic biking in California . Guests can take advantage of the property's bike rentals, giving adventurers a half-day to dash through the sequoia trees and alongside the alpine lakes found in the trail network.

Yosemite 360 tours: Guests can experience the vast beauty of Yosemite National Park by joining Tenaya for a one-of-a-kind guided tour celebrating the grandeur of the 1,200-square-mile protected area of the Sierra Nevada mountains. They can deepen the memories of their adventure by visiting the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, Yosemite Valley and more.

Climb to New Heights: Yosemite is famous for hosting Alex Honnold on his "free solo" ascent of El Capitan. Guests can join in the fun by scaling Tenaya's 18-foot climbing wall and taking in the views of the impressive lodge and surrounding forests. For travelers who want to take climbing to the next level, Tenaya Peak above the property has several climbing routes for experiences climbers to attempt – the team at Tenaya can assist guests in finding gear rentals and outfitters for a true mountain-climbing adventure.

Kick It Old School on a Horseback Ride (off property) : Yosemite is a Western staple, so it is fitting to embark on a Western-style adventure on horseback! Beginning in mid-June, Tenaya neighbor Yosemite Trails Horseback Adventures leads horseback trail rides for 1 or 2 hours where guides lead travelers to Grizzly Giant, a 2,000-year-old redwood tree visited by the likes of John Muir and Teddy Roosevelt .

Kick it up to Full Throttle in a Powersports Playground (off property): Yosemite Adventure Company specializes in short-term off-road experiences with their fleet of Jeeps, Slingshots, Polaris RZRs and Can-Am ATVs, as well as the iconic OHV (off-highway vehicle) trails in Sierra National Forest, renowned as one of the most immense OHV trail systems in the country. Guests can enjoy a solo rider vehicle or family-size 4 x 4. The highspeed travel on offroad tours will showcase Yosemite Valley's iconic landscape, while also giving riders an adrenaline rush as they cruise through gorgeous scenery.

Nestled among the majestic pines, Tenaya at Yosemite offers a Sierra experience unlike any other, offering three distinct guest lodging experiences: Tenaya Lodge, the Cottage, and the Explorer Cabins.

Whether seeking an accessible tour of Yosemite to take in the sights, or an immersive wilderness experience unique to the region, Tenaya at Yosemite is the perfect base camp for a true Sierra Nevada adventure. With summer unveiling a natural wonderland of green meadows and majestic rocky mountain peaks, guests can visit VisitTenaya.com to book and learn more.

