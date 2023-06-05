MAA to Present at Nareit REIT Week: 2023 Investor Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) ("MAA" or the "Company"), today announced that Chairman and CEO, Eric Bolton, as well as other members of MAA's senior management team, will present at Nareit REIT Week: 2023 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 11:45 a.m. ET to 12:15 p.m. ET.

The Company's presentation will be webcast live. A link to the webcast as well as presentation materials are available under "Corporate Profile" on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com.

