EDCON2023 Closes on a High Note, Celebrating with the Montenegrin and Global Ethereum Community

PODGORICA, Montenegro , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDCON (Community Ethereum Development Conference) finished in phenomenal form this year with over 3000 participants from 68 countries making their mark at the five day conference held in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Throughout the conference, Ethereum developers, researchers, and thought leaders graced the stage, sharing their visionary insights into the future of the Ethereum network, the significance of ZK technology, the expanding L2 ecosystem, public goods and other pivotal developments.

Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum, mapped a future for Ethereum based on issues of immediate primacy. For Ethereum, scalability is getting addressed by L2 solutions, though a lack of interoperability remains. User account security is becoming paramount, but can be addressed by multi-sig and social recovery mechanisms. Privacy then becomes a cause for concern, though Buterin suggests stealth addresses and ZK social recovery. In conclusion? ZK REAM: 'Zero Knowledge Rules Everything Around Me'!

Tim Beiko, Skylar Weaver, Barry Whitehat, Piper Merriam, Andy Guzman, Leo Lara of Ethereum Foundation; Cy Li, Director of UETH; Eli Ben-Sasson, Co-Founder of StarkWare; Scott Moore, Co-founder of Gitcoin; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of "The Network State" all shared insightful knowledge at the event.

ETH Montenegro, initiated by the ambassador group of UETH (De University of Ethereum), presented on stage and also contributed as volunteers during the event. Looking ahead, EDCON will take place in Japan in 2024, aiming to ignite the local community with the same enthusiasm and inspiration that characterized the past EDCON in Montenegro.

About EDCON

Organized by De University of Ethereum, ETHPlanet, and UDG: EDCON is a non-profit annual global Ethereum conference that has attracted 13,000+ attendees, 3500+ developers, 450+ speakers, 600+ projects, 500+ supporters, and 400k+ online views since 2017. EDCON is mainly committed to serving the Ethereum ecosystem, boosting the communication and interaction of Ethereum communities worldwide.

