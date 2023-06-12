If You Acquired ERC-20 Tokens or EOS Tokens In a U.S. Domestic Transaction Between June 26, 2017 and May 18, 2020, Inclusive, Your Rights May Be Affected by a Proposed Class Action Settlement

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

CHASE WILLIAMS AND WILLIAM ZHANG, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. BLOCK.ONE, BRENDAN BLUMER, and DANIEL LARIMER, Defendants. Civ. No. 1:20-cv-2809-LAK CLASS ACTION CRYPTO ASSETS OPPORTUNITY FUND LLC and JOHNNY HONG, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, Plaintiffs, v. BLOCK.ONE, BRENDAN BLUMER, DANIEL LARIMER, IAN GRIGG, and BROCK PIERCE, Defendants. Civ. No.: 1:20-cv-3829-LAK CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO ACQUIRED ERC-20 TOKENS1 OR EOS TOKENS IN A U.S. DOMESTIC TRANSACTION BETWEEN JUNE 26, 2017 AND MAY 18, 2020, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, a hearing will be held on September 19, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Lewis A. Kaplan, United States District Judge, at the United States Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY, 10007, to determine: (1) whether a proposed Settlement of the Action for the sum of Twenty-Two Million ($22,000,000.00) in cash should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate, which will result in this Action being dismissed with prejudice and will prevent Class Members from ever being part of any other lawsuit against the Defendants (and parties related to them) about the legal claims being resolved by this Settlement, as set forth in the Amended Stipulation of Settlement dated March 28, 2023; (2) whether, for purposes of the proposed Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Class, Plaintiff should be certified as Class Representative for the Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as Class Counsel for the Class; (3) whether the Plan of Allocation of settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (4) whether Plaintiffs' Counsel should be awarded attorneys' fees and expenses incurred in connection with this Action, together with interest thereon, and whether the Lead Plaintiff should receive an award of its costs and expenses in representing the Class. As of the date of this Notice, the Court has expressed no view, preliminary or otherwise, as to the fairness, reasonableness or adequacy of the Settlement. Those matters will be addressed by the Court at the Settlement Hearing to be held on September 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

If you, during the period of June 26, 2017 through May 18, 2020, inclusive, acquired ERC- 20 Tokens or EOS Tokens in a Domestic Transaction and were damaged thereby, including purchases (including over-the-counter and peer-to-peer purchases) (1) of ERC-20 Tokens or EOS Tokens on any of the following exchanges: (i) Coinbase (including Tagomi, Routefire, and Paradex); (ii) Coinbase Pro (including GDAX); (iii) Kraken; (iv) Poloniex; (v) Bittrex; (vi) Binance US; (vii) Genesis; (viii) Cumberland; (ix) FTX.US; (x) Gemini; (xi) Radar Relay; or (xii) CoinFlip; or (2) of ERC-20 Tokens or EOS Tokens where both the purchaser and seller were located in the United States at the time of the purchase; or (3) of ERC-20 Tokens made directly from Block.one during its token sale that took place from June 26, 2017 to June 1, 2018; or (4) of EOS Tokens that were verified by EOS block producers located within the United States based on publicly available information at https://eosauthority.com/producers_rank or other comparable websites, your rights may be affected by this Action and the Settlement thereof. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release form ("Proof of Claim"), you may obtain copies either by downloading this information at www.blockone-settlement.com or by writing to Block.one Settlement, c/o Epiq, P.O. Box 4808, Portland, OR, 97208-4808. If you are a Class Member, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim form by mail (postmarked no later than August 30, 2023), or online at www.blockone-settlement.com (submitted no later than August 30, 2023), establishing that you are entitled to a recovery. You will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action unless you request to be excluded, in writing, such that it is postmarked no later than August 29, 2023, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice referred to above.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is postmarked no later than August 29, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you ask to be excluded, you will not get any payment from the Settlement, and you cannot object to the Settlement. You will not be legally bound by anything that happens in the lawsuit, and you may be able to sue the Defendants and Related Parties about the Class's Released Claims in the future. If you want to bring your own lawsuit based on the matters alleged in this Action, you may want to consult an attorney and discuss whether any individual claim that you may wish to pursue would be time-barred. Any objection to any aspect of the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's fee and expense application must be filed with the Clerk of the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel, such that they are received no later than August 29, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Requests for the Notice and Proof of Claim form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Block.one Settlement

c/o Epiq

P.O. Box 4808

Portland, OR 97208-4808

(855) 535-1874

info@blockone-settlement.com

www.blockone-settlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Proof of Claim form, may be made to Lead Counsel:

GRANT & EISENHOFER P.A.

Daniel L. Berger

485 Lexington Avenue

New York, New York 10017

Tel.: (646) 722-8500

Fax: (646) 722-8501

Email: dberger@gelaw.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: June 12, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE COURT UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

1 ERC-20 Tokens are defined here as the tokens that Block.one sold in a token sale that took place from June 26, 2017 to June 1, 2018.

