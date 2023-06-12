ManpowerGroup to Unveil the Latest HR Trends and Innovations at VivaTech 2023

ManpowerGroup returns to VivaTech for the 7th consecutive year as a Platinum Partner to showcase groundbreaking HR solutions in its #TheNewHumanAge Lab.

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when the world of work is undergoing profound changes, from advances in Artificial Intelligence to emerging needs for green skills and the changing priorities of workers ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is set to return to Viva Technology (Viva Tech) in Paris, from June 14-17, to unveil people-centric innovations that will transform the way work gets done for people and employers.

Throughout VivaTech, Europe's largest startup and tech event, ManpowerGroup will host guests in its experiential "The New Human Age" Lab, showcasing cutting-edge HR advancements, encompassing ethical applications of AI, immersive recruitment experiences and technology tailored to enhance the employee experience. Additionally, ManpowerGroup will share more about MyPath®, its personalized upskilling program offered through Manpower, Experis Acadamy's metaverse experience to develop IT talent, and PowerSuite™ Next for Career Transitions, the new digital solution for transforming and enhancing the outplacement experience and offering people the best possible outcomes during their career transition from ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions.

"Technology has proven to be a powerful ally, augmenting rather than replacing human capabilities. Now, as we enter 'The New Human Age,' we have an opportunity and a responsibility to ensure even more people develop their skills and access meaningful and sustainable employment," said Jonas Prising, Chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. "At this step-change moment we are delighted to be once again at Viva Tech – showcasing innovation to bridge the skills gap and leading discussions to prepare people for the future of work."



Key ManpowerGroup Events at VivaTech

Wednesday, June 14 , 10:30 am - "A Man's World? How to Advance Women in Tech"

A panel of experts, including Muriel Pénicaud, former Minister of Labor for France and current ManpowerGroup Board Member, BNP Paribas Head of Group Human Resources Sofia Merlo, and ManpowerGroup Chief Innovation Officer Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic , will address the underrepresentation of women in the field of technology and delves into the persistent challenges and barriers faced by women in the industry.

Wednesday, June 14 , 12:50 pm - " The New Human Age "

ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prising, Bob Moritz, Global Chairman at PwC, IBM General Manager of EMEA Ana Paula De Jesus Assis, with moderator Karen Tso of CNBC, will discuss "The New Human Age" and the importance of human skills in an increasingly tech-centric world.

Thursday, June 15 , 1:15 pm - "iHuman: Tech + Talent in The New Human Age"

Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic talks about his latest book, "I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique" and addresses the highly topical issue of AI, how it can improve the way we work and live, but also its potential abuses.

Friday, June 16 , 12:20 pm - " Talent with Values: What Do Workers Want? "

Beyond earning fair wages, today's workers aspire to contribute to society through their work. ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer Becky Frankiewicz is joined by Maud Alvarez-Pereyre, Chief People & Transformation Officer at LVMH Group, Publicis Groupe Secretary General Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, and Joshua Graff, Managing Director of EMEA & LATAM at LinkedIn, with moderator Victoria Turk from Rest of World, for a conversation about what workers want and how their employers can empower them.

Friday, June 16 , 2:15 pm - "Why Positive Leadership Starts with You?"

Jean-Philippe Courtois , Executive Vice President National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft and current ManpowerGroup Board Member, AXA France Head of Human Resources Amélie Watelet, TomasChamorro-Premuzic, moderated by ManpowerGroup's Ruth Harper , come together for a fireside chat on how leaders who focus on building trust, empathy and well-being can energize their teams to achieve success for individuals, their organization, and society overall.

