Ohio's Berkshire Local School District Launches Advanced School Safety Educational Program on Heels of Successful ZeroEyes Gun Detection Deployment

ZeroEyes to Host June 13 Lunch & Learn at Berkshire High School to Educate School Staff and Law Enforcement on its Proactive Security Solution

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced the successful year-long deployment of its solution by Ohio's Berkshire Local School District. The company and school district are co-hosting a Lunch & Learn at Berkshire High School (14155 Claridon Troy Road in Burton, OH) to educate about how ZeroEyes' proactive gun detection and situational awareness solution can help mitigate active school shooter scenarios. The session will take place on Tuesday, June 13th from 11:00am to 12:30pm in the school's student commons area.

Berkshire Local School District has implemented a multi-layered security approach to protect students and faculty against gun-related threats. As part of the district's comprehensive safety plan, the Lunch & Learn will feature demonstrations and discussion sessions, including reflections from school leaders on the district's successful ZeroEyes deployment. The event is open to local schools, law enforcement and media.

Berkshire Local School District is located in a rural community spanning 30 acres, and serves more than 1,400 pre-K-12 students from the communities of Burton, Claridon, Montville, Thompson, and Troy.

"We are proud to have been the first Ohio school district to deploy ZeroEyes, and are so pleased with its performance that we actively recommend it to surrounding districts," said John Stoddard, superintendent of Berkshire Local School District. "We selected ZeroEyes due to its rapid notification and situational awareness capabilities. Our community feels much safer knowing that, in the event of an active school shooter, we would receive near-instant notifications featuring a description and real-time location of the threat."

"We are impressed with Berkshire Local School District's initiative to proactively protect its faculty and students from gun-related threats," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are proud to be an essential part of their multi-layered security plan."

ZeroEyes' proactive visual gun detection and situational awareness software platform is layered over schools' existing digital security cameras, where it identifies illegally brandished guns and immediately shares images with a specialized group of U.S. military and law enforcement veterans at one of the ZeroEyes Operation Centers (ZOC) that are staffed 24/7/365. Once these experts verify the threat, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

