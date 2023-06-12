Trucept Inc. Announces the Launch of Afinida Marketing, a New Cutting-Edge Marketing Subsidiary

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucept Inc. (OTC: TREP), a leading provider of comprehensive business solutions, proudly announces today the establishment of its new marketing subsidiary, Afinida Marketing. This move is part of the company's continued commitment to provide more comprehensive and innovative services to its clients.

Afinida Marketing is poised to offer a broad array of marketing services, from digital advertising and search engine optimization (SEO) to content creation, social media management, and market analytics. It is aimed at helping businesses to not only navigate, but also thrive in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

"This is a milestone in Trucept's growth strategy," says Norman Tipton, CEO of Trucept Inc. "Our mission has always been to empower businesses by handling their administrative functions, allowing them to focus on their core competencies. With the establishment of Afinida Marketing, we are now able to provide a full suite of marketing services tailored to the needs of our clients in the digital era."

Afinida Marketing's solutions will harness the power of artificial intelligence, big data, and the latest in marketing related technology tools aimed at providing clients with the most advanced and effective marketing strategies available.

"The formation of Afinida Marketing signifies our commitment to continuously evolve and adapt to the changing needs of businesses in the digital age" adds industry veteran and EVP of Sales and Marketing Kevin Brewer. "We are thrilled to be taking this step forward, and we believe it will bring immense value to our clients."

Trucept Inc. is a premier business services provider, offering tailored solutions that help businesses concentrate on their core competencies while Trucept manages their administrative functions. From HR management to risk mitigation, and now marketing, Trucept's expert team is dedicated to streamlining business operations and boosting profitability for their clients.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

