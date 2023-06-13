Celebree School Rises in the Ranks: Named a 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchise by Entrepreneur

Early Childhood Education Franchise Claims No. 1 Spot in its Category as 2023 Proves to be a Momentous Year

BALTIMORE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, was recognized as one of the 2023 Top New and Emerging Franchises of Entrepreneur magazine. The breakout brand claimed the No. 1 spot in the early childhood education category – showing strong validation of its impressive franchise growth and performance.

2023 is proving to be a momentous year for Celebree School, having already welcomed eight new franchisees comprising of 21 franchise and future development agreements. The breakout early childhood education brand now boasts 42 schools open, 51 schools awarded, a presence across 13 states, and an enrollment of more than 4,570 children who are being protected, educated, and nurtured within the Celebree family.

As franchise development continues to surge, Celebree School is looking for qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities who are involved in their community, have a passion for childhood education, and are eager to explore the world of franchising.

Key to the brand's growth strategy is a winning formula of expanding with the right franchisees, breaking into new markets with the footing of its corporate hub strategy, and leaning heavily on its 28-year proven infrastructure of support while prioritizing systemwide enhancements. These development priorities contribute to Celebree School's long-term expansion goal of having 150 schools opened by the end of 2025.

Alongside this impressive growth is strong performance. According to Celebree School's April 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document, the average Gross Revenues for the three franchised Celebree Schools that were open for the entire 2022 year were $2,074,263*.

"2023 has been off to an incredible start as we continue to expand our franchise presence and achieve remarkable growth," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "Being named a Top New and Emerging Franchise by Entrepreneur magazine is a testament to the dedication and passion of our franchisees. We are proud to provide exceptional early childhood education and nurture the development of thousands of children within the Celebree family. With our winning formula and proven infrastructure, we are confident in our growth strategy and look forward to welcoming new franchisees to our brand."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the publication's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Companies featured on the 2023 list have been offering a franchise opportunity for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points, including unit growth, startup costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability, and brand strength.

"The franchise industry is full of big new ideas, which is why Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging list is always so exciting," said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief, Jason Feifer. "If anyone's looking to get in on the ground floor of the next big thing, they should start with the brands we've identified — that are all full of creativity, innovation, and accessibility for aspiring entrepreneurs."

To view Celebree School in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur.

When franchisees invest with Celebree School, they're investing in an organization with a strong culture, solid systems, and a proven business model backed with 28-plus years of experience in providing exceptional early childhood education. For more information of franchising opportunities visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

* This information reflects the average annual Gross Revenues of three franchised Celebree Schools that were in operation for the entire 2022 year. Two schools (50%) attained or surpassed the average Gross Revenues results. Results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well. Please see Item 19 of our April 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for more information.

